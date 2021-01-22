UPDATE (Friday, January 22 at 3 p.m.): Georgia COVID-19 tracker

By
Tucker Sargent
-
0
24261
Cases reported in the last two weeks by county as of 3 p.m. ET on Friday, January 22, 2021 (Georgia Department of Public Health map)
Listen to the content of this post:

GEORGIA COVID-19 TRACKER: UPDATED 1/22/21

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The Georgia Department of Public Health (DPH) reports 707,750 cumulative cases of COVID-19 as of 3 p.m. ET on Friday, January 22, 2021. Scroll down for maps and charts.

County* Cumulative reported cases Cases per 100K Confirmed Deaths Hospitalizations
Appling 1641 8841.12 46 138
Atkinson 725 8703.48 12 99
Bacon 949 8321.64 23 69
Baker 147 4717.59 6 30
Baldwin 3308 7445.75 81 247
Banks 1396 6986.29 25 156
Barrow 6689 7743.42 86 463
Bartow 8384 7568.77 145 551
Ben Hill 1384 8314.81 45 135
Berrien 921 4777.96 24 55
Bibb 11274 7409.79 277 1344
Bleckley 725 5647.3 33 43
Brantley 761 3963.13 22 60
Brooks 845 5372.93 31 78
Bryan 2049 5235.45 22 138
Bulloch 4344 5466.42 42 176
Burke 1455 6512.4 23 126
Butts 1665 6613.97 54 96
Calhoun 414 6553.74 12 64
Camden 2668 4947.7 21 105
Candler 686 6330.17 28 52
Carroll 6133 5105.77 105 267
Catoosa 4203 6111.59 45 175
Charlton 947 7146.63 15 49
Chatham 15447 5286.88 271 1211
Chattahoochee 2200 20467.02 1 20
Chattooga 1880 7591.05 49 127
Cherokee 16825 6310.55 178 973
Clarke 10455 8056 81 361
Clay 166 5814.36 3 9
Clayton 16603 5446.5 263 1042
Clinch 633 9510.22 16 55
Cobb 47551 6014.64 651 2538
Coffee 3845 8933.14 99 560
Colquitt 2833 6241.05 51 189
Columbia 9117 5747.3 105 347
Cook 1075 6165.05 30 92
Coweta 6620 4355.23 100 238
Crawford 434 3549.23 9 51
Crisp 1170 5249.23 33 132
Dade 909 5624.3 8 44
Dawson 2246 8312.05 21 194
Decatur 1860 7066.33 47 124
DeKalb 44126 5563.36 563 3542
Dodge 1003 4920.28 51 97
Dooly 654 4880.6 24 71
Dougherty 4738 5270.01 236 842
Douglas 8929 5877.98 118 616
Early 848 8357.97 40 63
Echols 339 8541.19 2 10
Effingham 2911 4546.59 43 190
Elbert 1342 7083.66 30 102
Emanuel 1598 7050.83 47 112
Evans 650 6082.16 10 61
Fannin 1699 6455.17 40 139
Fayette 4792 4076.77 95 188
Floyd 8161 8167.86 129 631
Forsyth 13218 5234.71 98 764
Franklin 2021 8663.04 26 121
Fulton 64340 5853.45 850 3672
Gilmer 2009 6394.63 39 159
Glascock 116 3834.71 4 16
Glynn 5468 6354.67 131 399
Gordon 4913 8463.54 73 236
Grady 1344 5476.77 37 135
Greene 1210 6464.71 28 93
Gwinnett 68603 7064.14 643 4341
Habersham 4222 9218.34 108 411
Hall 21601 10468.19 281 1974
Hancock 738 9007.69 50 87
Haralson 1435 4670.92 25 55
Harris 1668 4805.25 35 120
Hart 1472 5638.33 26 105
Heard 504 4074.37 12 31
Henry 14395 6001.27 178 414
Houston 8207 5226.09 138 555
Irwin 620 6572.67 13 65
Jackson 6866 9191.43 86 374
Jasper 536 3774.91 10 40
Jeff Davis 1110 7327.7 32 90
Jefferson 1395 9109.91 45 128
Jenkins 638 7439.37 34 75
Johnson 675 6986.85 32 83
Jones 1298 4539.89 23 88
Lamar 1061 5484.05 32 72
Lanier 444 4289.44 7 23
Laurens 3248 6867.39 122 295
Lee 1367 4561.08 36 140
Liberty 2186 3531.27 37 171
Lincoln 419 5156.92 14 42
Long 525 2636.2 8 37
Lowndes 6727 5706.75 108 291
Lumpkin 2418 7153.42 36 236
Macon 479 3688.02 16 62
Madison 2169 7187.59 24 110
Marion 311 3750.15 10 27
McDuffie 1304 6037.88 29 121
McIntosh 518 3555.98 10 47
Meriwether 1150 5470.98 26 109
Miller 546 9472.59 4 29
Mitchell 1330 6030.11 64 202
Monroe 1535 5536.12 70 140
Montgomery 644 6981.79 14 38
Morgan 967 5052.77 8 62
Murray 3315 8233.77 45 189
Muscogee 11012 5746.61 227 845
Newton 5842 5199.64 145 465
Non-GA Resident/Unknown State 23991 0 308 1039
Oconee 2333 5589.76 45 102
Oglethorpe 966 6338.58 15 60
Paulding 8013 4644.09 125 257
Peach 1498 5472.15 34 163
Pickens 1962 5851.48 27 136
Pierce 1060 5423.38 33 114
Pike 823 4363.73 16 58
Polk 3278 7538.75 57 280
Pulaski 516 4736.99 26 44
Putnam 1431 6538.73 38 107
Quitman 67 2920.66 1 9
Rabun 1286 7570.94 31 131
Randolph 395 5848.39 30 67
Richmond 15974 7898.54 267 1041
Rockdale 4623 4868.37 87 569
Schley 177 3355.45 2 18
Screven 661 4755.4 13 54
Seminole 664 8157.25 14 56
Spalding 3119 4513.1 102 340
Stephens 2567 9750.08 63 217
Stewart 652 10637.95 17 117
Sumter 1602 5449.16 76 238
Talbot 308 5001.62 11 32
Taliaferro 84 5147.06 0 6
Tattnall 1556 6123.33 28 96
Taylor 427 5365.67 17 61
Telfair 645 4122.99 38 61
Terrell 498 5881.66 36 96
Thomas 3035 6830.82 88 267
Tift 3193 7820.23 83 367
Toombs 2554 9465.22 68 150
Towns 873 7254.45 28 106
Treutlen 539 7892.81 15 44
Troup 4941 7017.07 138 419
Turner 549 6797.92 26 76
Twiggs 452 5589.91 21 76
Union 1696 6694.3 47 162
Unknown 3337 0 14 56
Upson 1524 5799.75 77 135
Walker 4796 6889.81 61 199
Walton 6284 6558.54 115 375
Ware 2622 7313.2 95 276
Warren 305 5854.13 7 37
Washington 1411 6950.05 30 92
Wayne 2204 7353.04 54 201
Webster 82 3215.69 3 12
Wheeler 426 5386.27 19 33
White 2554 8042.07 51 241
Whitfield 12998 12417.84 156 625
Wilcox 419 4766.78 25 65
Wilkes 565 5642.1 12 56
Wilkinson 641 7186.9 20 102
Worth 1063 5277.53 44 138
 
*Based on patient’s county of residence when known

Note on charts and data: We understand DPH is backlogging past data and updating the charts on its page to the best of its ability to reflect actual dates of earliest symptom onset, positive test collection date, etc. There is a delay in symptom onset, test results being positive and those results being reported to DPH, so DPH is backlogging its data for a better understanding of the current situation. The charts and data shared here simply reflect totals from DPH as they’ve been reported by day.

 

Tests confirmed by DPH:

  • Total tests: 6,553,631 (6,122,066 reported molecular tests; 431,565 reported antibody tests)
  • Positive molecular tests: 707,750 (11.6% of total reported molecular tests are positive)
    *DPH site says only positive molecular tests are included in confirmed case count

 

Cumulative hospitalizations confirmed by DPH:

  • 47,950 across the state

 

COVID-19 related deaths confirmed by DPH:

  • 11,670 across the state

Official counts are according to The Georgia Department of Public Health’s Status Report generated at 2:50 p.m. ET on Friday, January 22, 2021. The DPH page updates around 3 p.m. ET each day.

Follow Tucker Sargent on Facebook and Twitter.

Previous articleHank Aaron, baseball’s one-time home run king, dies at 86
mm
Tucker Sargent
(478) 745-4141 ext. 310 Tucker Sargent joined the 41NBC news team in April 2012. He's from Alabama, but you won't catch him saying "Roll Tide!" Tucker grew up near Auburn before moving to north Alabama. He graduated from Danville High School in 2007 and loves to return to the Tennessee Valley any chance he gets. He moved back south to Troy, Alabama after high school, where he graduated from Troy University in 2011 with a B.S. in Broadcast Journalism. He interned in Huntsville at WAAY-TV before joining 41NBC. His passion is sports, and his favorite teams are the Auburn Tigers and Troy Trojans. On the weekends you can catch Tucker watching college football on Saturdays and NASCAR on Sundays! He's proud to call middle Georgia home for now and could always use a story idea from you, so don't hesitate to get in touch with him!