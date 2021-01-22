Kids only nail salon & spa opens in Macon

Listen to the content of this post:

Royal Riches Kids Nail Salon & Spa opened up for kids ages 3-13 years old.

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — A new nail salon & spa that caters to kids is open in Macon, and the owner says the turnout has been great.

Nail salon owner Brittany Richardson says the idea came from her mother owning an event decorating business.

Richardson says she wanted to do something for kids — and being nail certified it worked in her favor.

She’s thankful for all the parents who allow her to pamper their children. Richardson says that seeing kids smile warms her heart.

The salon offers both manicures and pedicures have packages where kids can receive a robe and visit the snack bar.

The salon even provides tutus for each little girl that comes to get a service.

Richardson says they aim to make customers happy.