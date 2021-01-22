Macon man reacts to Mega Million Jackpot

|
Listen to the content of this post:
MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — What would you do if you won a Mega Million Jackpot of one-billion dollars?
Residents still have a chance to match all six numbers for Tuesday’s night drawing — no winners yet.
The jackpot for tonight’s mega-million drawing grew from $970 million to $1 billion.
This is the third-largest jackpot in U.S. history — totaling $739.6 million before taxes.
One Macon man is among the hopeful winners. If he wins, he plans to use the money to bless lots of people.
“First of all, I’m going to go and invest something in my church. Second, I’m going to help the people that need it, and third I’m going to enjoy traveling,” said the Macon resident.
The Mega Millions Jackpot has been increasing since mid-September.