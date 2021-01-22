|
MACON, Georgia (41NBC//WMGT) — Baseball legend Hank Aaron passed away 86 years old Friday.
“It’s a sad day here,” said Macon Bacon President Brandon Raphael.
Aaron, also known as ‘Hammerin’ Hank’, holds the record for most career RBI, extra base hits and total bases. But Aaron is most known for beating Babe Ruth’s record of home runs, with 715 in 1974.
Raphael feels honored to know Aaron hit a home run on the same field he works at every day.
“In 1954, he actually hit a home run here, and we actually found a picture of him crossing home plate, so it feels pretty special,” Raphael stated. “Obviously with all of the great Braves that have come after him here in Macon, there’s definitely that connection there.”
The Georgia Sports Hall of Fame also mourned the loss. Gwen Arrington, Operations Director at the Hall of Fame, says Hank Aaron will continue to be honored at the museum. She hopes others will learn from his actions on and off the field.
“Just a wonderful human being, a great mentor to others, and he’ll be so dearly missed in our community just knowing that he’s not with us anymore,” Arrington said.
41NBC’s Bill Shanks, says Aaron touched the hearts of people and baseball fans alike, and will always be revered as a kind person.
“He impacted so many people’s lives, in the organization, fans, people who have memories of him,” Shanks said. “It’s just hard to not hear anything good about him because he was a good man. He hoped to be remembered as a ballplayer but also as a good human being.”
His wife Billye, their five children, and grandchildren will carry on his legacy.