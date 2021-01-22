Plans show Macon could soon be home to Whataburger, QuikTrip

|
Listen to the content of this post:
MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Plans included in the agenda for Monday’s Macon-Bibb Planning and Zoning hearing show renderings of a Whataburger restaurant and a QuikTrip gas station and convenience store in west Macon.
A conditional use permit application, submitted by Brad Oppenheimer with Halpern Enterprises, asks for conceptual approval of a “restaurant with drive-thru, self-storage facility, and platting prior to site plan approval, and final site plan approval of a C-store with fuel and alcohol package to go.”
Plans for the mixed-use development, which would be located on Mercer University Drive in a space between I-475 and Tucker Valley Road adjacent to the existing RaceWay gas station and convenience store, include a 3,500 square foot restaurant with a drive-thru and 41 parking spaces, a self-storage facility and a convenience store with 16 fuel pumps and 48 parking spaces.
Renderings of the restaurant feature Whataburger branding and renders of the convenience store feature QuikTrip branding.
Follow Tucker Sargent on Facebook and Twitter.