Plans show Macon could soon be home to Whataburger, QuikTrip

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Plans included in the agenda for Monday’s Macon-Bibb Planning and Zoning hearing show renderings of a Whataburger restaurant and a QuikTrip gas station and convenience store in west Macon.

A conditional use permit application, submitted by Brad Oppenheimer with Halpern Enterprises, asks for conceptual approval of a “restaurant with drive-thru, self-storage facility, and platting prior to site plan approval, and final site plan approval of a C-store with fuel and alcohol package to go.”

Plans for the mixed-use development, which would be located on Mercer University Drive in a space between I-475 and Tucker Valley Road adjacent to the existing RaceWay gas station and convenience store, include a 3,500 square foot restaurant with a drive-thru and 41 parking spaces, a self-storage facility and a convenience store with 16 fuel pumps and 48 parking spaces.

Renderings of the restaurant feature Whataburger branding and renders of the convenience store feature QuikTrip branding.

