Warner Robins to resume utility service disconnections

WARNER ROBINS, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The City of Warner Robins will resume utility service disconnections next month for any accounts with past due balances.

The city had suspended disconnects and late fees due to the COVID-19 pandemic, but that will no longer be the case starting in February.

A email statement reads, “The City of Warner Robins recognizes the significant economic fallout from COVID-19 on local families and businesses. As our community recovers from the COVID-19 pandemic, beginning February 1, 2021, the City of Warner Robins will resume disconnections for accounts with a past due balance.”

The statement goes on to say the city is prepared to work with anyone facing significant balances to help them avoid disconnection of service.

For help with repayment or for more information, you can call Customer Service at 478-293-1000 or email the Customer Service Department at customerservice@wrga.gov.

Payments can be made:

