MACON, Georgia(41NBC/WMGT)- Bibb County School Board members held their committee meeting Thursday.

Superintendent Dr. Curtis Jones presented a presentation to the board to suggest teachers return to the building February 11, and students return February 18.

Although nothing is final, School Board members, expressed their opinions on when students should return to class. Members say it may be too soon for students and staff to return due to the increasing number of COVID cases in the county.

“We’ve done pretty much all we can do to provide a safe learning environment, with PPE, social distancing, washing hands, touchless water fountains, those type of things,” said Dr. Jones.

He says all schools are working on installing ionization kits to help filter out the air and make it safer. Meanwhile, he has given parents the choice to enroll their child for in person or virtual classes this semester.

President of the Board, Daryl Morton, says he’s confident Dr. Jones will make the best decision.

For now, the board says they will continue to check with the North Central Health District to monitor COVID cases, and will provide a follow up to when students and staff will return.