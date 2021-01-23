UPDATE (Saturday, January 23 at 3 p.m.): Georgia COVID-19 tracker

By
Tucker Sargent
-
0
24436
Cases reported in the last two weeks by county as of 3 p.m. ET on Saturday, January 23, 2021 (Georgia Department of Public Health map)
GEORGIA COVID-19 TRACKER: UPDATED 1/23/21

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The Georgia Department of Public Health (DPH) reports 714,322 cumulative cases of COVID-19 as of 3 p.m. ET on Saturday, January 23, 2021. Scroll down for maps and charts.

County* Cumulative reported cases Cases per 100K Confirmed Deaths Hospitalizations
Appling 1643 8851.89 47 139
Atkinson 728 8739.5 12 102
Bacon 953 8356.72 24 69
Baker 147 4717.59 6 30
Baldwin 3331 7497.52 85 250
Banks 1403 7021.32 25 156
Barrow 6794 7864.97 87 466
Bartow 8450 7628.35 145 552
Ben Hill 1395 8380.9 46 135
Berrien 923 4788.34 24 56
Bibb 11349 7459.09 281 1355
Bleckley 735 5725.19 32 44
Brantley 764 3978.75 22 59
Brooks 849 5398.36 32 78
Bryan 2080 5314.66 22 138
Bulloch 4388 5521.79 43 176
Burke 1467 6566.11 23 127
Butts 1694 6729.17 54 98
Calhoun 415 6569.57 12 64
Camden 2690 4988.5 21 105
Candler 692 6385.53 28 52
Carroll 6173 5139.07 106 268
Catoosa 4247 6175.57 45 176
Charlton 951 7176.82 15 49
Chatham 15644 5354.31 273 1222
Chattahoochee 2202 20485.63 1 20
Chattooga 1895 7651.62 51 128
Cherokee 16966 6363.44 182 980
Clarke 10608 8173.9 81 367
Clay 165 5779.33 3 9
Clayton 16817 5516.7 265 1054
Clinch 635 9540.26 16 56
Cobb 47966 6067.13 654 2544
Coffee 3861 8970.31 99 561
Colquitt 2865 6311.55 51 189
Columbia 9195 5796.47 108 351
Cook 1076 6170.79 30 95
Coweta 6734 4430.23 102 238
Crawford 435 3557.41 9 51
Crisp 1175 5271.66 34 132
Dade 913 5649.05 8 44
Dawson 2268 8393.47 23 195
Decatur 1864 7081.53 47 123
DeKalb 44526 5613.79 567 3563
Dodge 1008 4944.81 52 97
Dooly 657 4902.99 24 71
Dougherty 4760 5294.48 236 845
Douglas 8982 5912.87 118 618
Early 855 8426.97 40 63
Echols 340 8566.39 2 10
Effingham 2926 4570.02 44 191
Elbert 1357 7162.84 31 102
Emanuel 1601 7064.07 47 112
Evans 656 6138.3 10 62
Fannin 1712 6504.56 40 140
Fayette 4856 4131.22 96 188
Floyd 8225 8231.91 132 642
Forsyth 13393 5304.01 98 769
Franklin 2045 8765.91 26 124
Fulton 64871 5901.76 852 3686
Gilmer 2039 6490.12 41 161
Glascock 116 3834.71 4 16
Glynn 5510 6403.48 133 401
Gordon 4941 8511.77 74 237
Grady 1354 5517.52 37 137
Greene 1221 6523.48 28 93
Gwinnett 69689 7175.96 653 4372
Habersham 4237 9251.09 108 415
Hall 21781 10555.42 291 1986
Hancock 740 9032.1 51 87
Haralson 1444 4700.21 25 55
Harris 1691 4871.51 35 121
Hart 1480 5668.98 27 105
Heard 513 4147.13 12 32
Henry 14582 6079.23 180 415
Houston 8289 5278.31 139 558
Irwin 623 6604.47 14 67
Jackson 6949 9302.54 87 377
Jasper 541 3810.13 11 40
Jeff Davis 1114 7354.11 32 90
Jefferson 1397 9122.97 46 128
Jenkins 641 7474.35 34 76
Johnson 680 7038.61 32 84
Jones 1311 4585.36 23 90
Lamar 1081 5587.43 32 73
Lanier 445 4299.1 7 24
Laurens 3268 6909.68 122 297
Lee 1374 4584.43 37 142
Liberty 2224 3592.66 38 173
Lincoln 426 5243.08 14 42
Long 532 2671.35 8 38
Lowndes 6747 5723.71 110 292
Lumpkin 2437 7209.63 36 238
Macon 488 3757.31 16 62
Madison 2210 7323.46 24 110
Marion 316 3810.44 10 27
McDuffie 1329 6153.63 29 121
McIntosh 521 3576.58 10 47
Meriwether 1180 5613.7 27 110
Miller 552 9576.68 4 29
Mitchell 1337 6061.84 64 202
Monroe 1548 5583.01 70 140
Montgomery 651 7057.68 14 38
Morgan 979 5115.48 8 62
Murray 3350 8320.71 45 192
Muscogee 11128 5807.15 227 848
Newton 5927 5275.29 146 471
Non-GA Resident/Unknown State 23878 0 310 1047
Oconee 2374 5688 45 103
Oglethorpe 982 6443.57 15 60
Paulding 8103 4696.25 125 260
Peach 1512 5523.29 34 163
Pickens 1993 5943.93 32 141
Pierce 1080 5525.71 33 114
Pike 831 4406.15 16 59
Polk 3298 7584.75 59 287
Pulaski 519 4764.53 26 44
Putnam 1443 6593.56 39 108
Quitman 66 2877.07 1 9
Rabun 1301 7659.25 31 132
Randolph 395 5848.39 30 67
Richmond 16107 7964.3 272 1043
Rockdale 4675 4923.13 89 587
Schley 179 3393.36 2 18
Screven 668 4805.76 13 55
Seminole 667 8194.1 14 56
Spalding 3156 4566.63 102 341
Stephens 2583 9810.85 63 219
Stewart 656 10703.21 17 117
Sumter 1609 5472.98 79 239
Talbot 313 5082.82 11 32
Taliaferro 86 5269.61 0 6
Tattnall 1571 6182.36 28 97
Taylor 427 5365.67 17 61
Telfair 648 4142.16 38 61
Terrell 498 5881.66 36 96
Thomas 3069 6907.34 89 270
Tift 3204 7847.17 83 372
Toombs 2564 9502.28 69 151
Towns 878 7295.99 29 107
Treutlen 542 7936.74 15 44
Troup 4980 7072.46 138 420
Turner 552 6835.07 26 76
Twiggs 455 5627.01 22 77
Union 1708 6741.66 47 164
Unknown 3333 0 14 52
Upson 1538 5853.03 80 136
Walker 4826 6932.91 63 200
Walton 6375 6653.52 119 373
Ware 2637 7355.03 98 285
Warren 309 5930.9 7 37
Washington 1416 6974.68 30 94
Wayne 2216 7393.07 54 201
Webster 83 3254.9 3 12
Wheeler 427 5398.91 19 33
White 2571 8095.6 51 243
Whitfield 13068 12484.71 158 629
Wilcox 420 4778.16 25 65
Wilkes 572 5712 12 58
Wilkinson 644 7220.54 21 102
Worth 1069 5307.32 45 140
 
*Based on patient’s county of residence when known

Note on charts and data: We understand DPH is backlogging past data and updating the charts on its page to the best of its ability to reflect actual dates of earliest symptom onset, positive test collection date, etc. There is a delay in symptom onset, test results being positive and those results being reported to DPH, so DPH is backlogging its data for a better understanding of the current situation. The charts and data shared here simply reflect totals from DPH as they’ve been reported by day.

 

Tests confirmed by DPH:

  • Total tests: 6,608,091 (6,174,470 reported molecular tests; 433,621 reported antibody tests)
  • Positive molecular tests: 714,322 (11.6% of total reported molecular tests are positive)
    *DPH site says only positive molecular tests are included in confirmed case count

 

Cumulative hospitalizations confirmed by DPH:

  • 48,270 across the state

 

COVID-19 related deaths confirmed by DPH:

  • 11,798 across the state

Official counts are according to The Georgia Department of Public Health’s Status Report generated at 2:50 p.m. ET on Saturday, January 23, 2021. The DPH page updates around 3 p.m. ET each day.

