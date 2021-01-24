UPDATE (Sunday, January 24 at 3 p.m.): Georgia COVID-19 tracker

Tucker Sargent
Cases reported by county in the last two weeks as of 3 p.m. ET on Sunday, January 24, 2021 (Georgia Department of Public Health map)
GEORGIA COVID-19 TRACKER: UPDATED 1/24/21

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The Georgia Department of Public Health (DPH) reports 718,532 cumulative cases of COVID-19 as of 3 p.m. ET on Sunday, January 24, 2021. Scroll down for maps and charts.

 
County* Cumulative reported cases Cases per 100K Confirmed Deaths Hospitalizations
Appling 1648 8878.83 47 139
Atkinson 729 8751.5 12 103
Bacon 955 8374.25 24 69
Baker 147 4717.59 6 30
Baldwin 3341 7520.03 85 251
Banks 1410 7056.35 25 156
Barrow 6861 7942.53 87 467
Bartow 8482 7657.24 145 553
Ben Hill 1397 8392.91 46 135
Berrien 927 4809.09 24 58
Bibb 11398 7491.29 281 1356
Bleckley 736 5732.98 32 44
Brantley 767 3994.38 22 59
Brooks 851 5411.08 32 79
Bryan 2097 5358.1 22 139
Bulloch 4411 5550.73 43 176
Burke 1473 6592.96 23 128
Butts 1694 6729.17 54 99
Calhoun 399 6316.29 12 64
Camden 2701 5008.9 21 105
Candler 694 6403.99 28 52
Carroll 6225 5182.36 106 269
Catoosa 4274 6214.83 45 177
Charlton 952 7184.36 15 49
Chatham 15714 5378.27 273 1223
Chattahoochee 2234 20783.33 1 20
Chattooga 1903 7683.92 51 128
Cherokee 17059 6398.32 182 987
Clarke 10652 8207.8 81 367
Clay 165 5779.33 3 9
Clayton 16930 5553.77 265 1056
Clinch 640 9615.38 16 56
Cobb 48272 6105.84 654 2543
Coffee 3871 8993.54 100 566
Colquitt 2869 6320.36 51 189
Columbia 9258 5836.19 108 352
Cook 1080 6193.73 30 95
Coweta 6775 4457.21 102 237
Crawford 439 3590.12 9 51
Crisp 1178 5285.12 34 132
Dade 915 5661.43 8 44
Dawson 2279 8434.18 23 196
Decatur 1886 7165.11 47 124
DeKalb 44827 5651.74 567 3572
Dodge 1016 4984.06 52 97
Dooly 667 4977.61 24 71
Dougherty 4786 5323.4 236 852
Douglas 9079 5976.72 118 620
Early 863 8505.82 40 63
Echols 342 8616.78 2 10
Effingham 2943 4596.57 44 191
Elbert 1361 7183.95 31 102
Emanuel 1606 7086.13 47 112
Evans 660 6175.73 10 62
Fannin 1722 6542.55 40 141
Fayette 4890 4160.14 96 189
Floyd 8260 8266.94 132 643
Forsyth 13488 5341.63 98 775
Franklin 2052 8795.92 26 127
Fulton 65331 5943.61 852 3686
Gilmer 2049 6521.95 41 161
Glascock 116 3834.71 4 16
Glynn 5543 6441.83 133 400
Gordon 4973 8566.9 74 237
Grady 1356 5525.67 37 137
Greene 1225 6544.85 28 94
Gwinnett 70267 7235.48 653 4380
Habersham 4247 9272.93 108 415
Hall 21847 10587.4 291 1985
Hancock 743 9068.72 51 87
Haralson 1447 4709.98 25 55
Harris 1696 4885.92 35 121
Hart 1488 5699.62 27 104
Heard 515 4163.3 12 32
Henry 14663 6113 180 414
Houston 8346 5314.6 139 561
Irwin 623 6604.47 14 68
Jackson 7003 9374.83 87 377
Jasper 543 3824.21 11 40
Jeff Davis 1119 7387.11 32 91
Jefferson 1403 9162.15 46 128
Jenkins 645 7520.99 34 76
Johnson 681 7048.96 32 84
Jones 1319 4613.34 23 91
Lamar 1094 5654.62 32 74
Lanier 446 4308.76 7 24
Laurens 3282 6939.28 122 299
Lee 1382 4611.12 37 146
Liberty 2237 3613.66 38 174
Lincoln 429 5280 14 42
Long 533 2676.37 8 39
Lowndes 6765 5738.98 110 295
Lumpkin 2445 7233.3 36 239
Macon 491 3780.41 16 62
Madison 2220 7356.6 24 110
Marion 317 3822.5 10 27
McDuffie 1343 6218.46 29 122
McIntosh 521 3576.58 10 47
Meriwether 1189 5656.52 27 110
Miller 553 9594.03 4 29
Mitchell 1340 6075.44 64 200
Monroe 1555 5608.25 70 140
Montgomery 652 7068.52 14 38
Morgan 984 5141.6 8 62
Murray 3374 8380.32 45 192
Muscogee 11197 5843.15 229 851
Newton 5968 5311.78 146 471
Non-GA Resident/Unknown State 24036 0 310 1050
Oconee 2381 5704.77 45 104
Oglethorpe 987 6476.38 15 61
Paulding 8162 4730.44 125 260
Peach 1520 5552.51 34 163
Pickens 2002 5970.77 32 141
Pierce 1081 5530.83 33 114
Pike 837 4437.96 16 59
Polk 3321 7637.64 59 288
Pulaski 521 4782.89 26 44
Putnam 1449 6620.97 39 108
Quitman 66 2877.07 1 9
Rabun 1307 7694.57 31 133
Randolph 398 5892.8 30 67
Richmond 16229 8024.62 272 1048
Rockdale 4705 4954.72 89 588
Schley 179 3393.36 2 18
Screven 670 4820.14 13 55
Seminole 668 8206.39 14 56
Spalding 3173 4591.23 102 343
Stephens 2593 9848.83 63 219
Stewart 656 10703.21 17 117
Sumter 1612 5483.18 79 239
Talbot 314 5099.06 11 32
Taliaferro 86 5269.61 0 6
Tattnall 1576 6202.04 28 97
Taylor 428 5378.24 17 61
Telfair 648 4142.16 38 61
Terrell 498 5881.66 36 96
Thomas 3087 6947.85 89 273
Tift 3215 7874.11 83 376
Toombs 2570 9524.52 69 151
Towns 878 7295.99 29 107
Treutlen 543 7951.38 15 44
Troup 5004 7106.54 138 420
Turner 556 6884.6 26 76
Twiggs 455 5627.01 22 78
Union 1711 6753.5 47 164
Unknown 3335 0 14 52
Upson 1549 5894.89 80 136
Walker 4851 6968.83 63 200
Walton 6416 6696.31 119 373
Ware 2648 7385.71 98 286
Warren 313 6007.68 7 37
Washington 1427 7028.86 30 94
Wayne 2227 7429.77 54 202
Webster 83 3254.9 3 12
Wheeler 428 5411.56 19 33
White 2578 8117.64 51 243
Whitfield 13084 12500 158 631
Wilcox 420 4778.16 25 65
Wilkes 575 5741.96 12 59
Wilkinson 645 7231.75 21 102
Worth 1076 5342.07 45 142
*Based on patient’s county of residence when known

Note on charts and data: We understand DPH is backlogging past data and updating the charts on its page to the best of its ability to reflect actual dates of earliest symptom onset, positive test collection date, etc. There is a delay in symptom onset, test results being positive and those results being reported to DPH, so DPH is backlogging its data for a better understanding of the current situation. The charts and data shared here simply reflect totals from DPH as they’ve been reported by day.

 

Tests confirmed by DPH:

  • Total tests: 6,644,186 (6,208,860 reported molecular tests; 435,326 reported antibody tests)
  • Positive molecular tests: 718,532 (11.6% of total reported molecular tests are positive)
    *DPH site says only positive molecular tests are included in confirmed case count

 

Cumulative hospitalizations confirmed by DPH:

  • 48,385 across the state

 

COVID-19 related deaths confirmed by DPH:

  • 11,801 across the state

Official counts are according to The Georgia Department of Public Health’s Status Report generated at 2:50 p.m. ET on Sunday, January 24, 2021. The DPH page updates around 3 p.m. ET each day.

Follow Tucker Sargent on Facebook and Twitter.

