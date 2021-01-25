16 illegal dumps cleared in first week of Macon ‘Clean Streets Matter’ effort

Listen to the content of this post:

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – From filling nearly 100 service requests to removing tens of thousands of pounds of litter and debris, Macon-Bibb County Mayor Lester Miller says he’s proud of the results of the new Clean Streets Matter initiative.

In the first week of the effort, Miller says crews cleaned 16 illegal dumps and removed 87,000 pounds of trash, furniture and appliances. Crews also collected about 100 cubic yards of yard waste and downed trees.

“It’s only been a week and our crews and community have truly stepped up and taken this initiative to heart,” said Mayor Miller.

Miller joined with the Macon-Bibb Commission, Keep-Macon Bibb Beautiful (KMBB), Public Works, Solid Waste, Parks & Beautification Department and Historic Pleasant Hill Neighborhood residents to announce the start of Clean Streets Matter on Friday, January 15th. One week later, Miller reports 91 service requests for clean up were closed, 62 were opened and 249 remain to be addressed.

“If we can do this in a week, imagine what we can do in two weeks, three weeks, and the next several months,” said Miller.

Miller adds that Macon-Bibb crews were able to clean streets while still continuing their normal duties like collecting 68.8 tons in bulk and yard waste, filling 158 potholes, improving parks and installing speed limit signs in Amerson River Park.

“I want to thank our crews for using the available service request data to better clean larger areas of neighborhoods rather than spot by spot,” added Mayor Miller. “Our people see the need to bring all our effort and resources to bear in a more focused way to truly make a difference in people’s lives, and I can’t wait to see how much of an impact they have by continuing this effort.”

Macon-Bibb County says to keep communities clean, help is needed when it comes to reporting areas of concern and reporting illegal dumping. You can do both by calling 478-751-7500.

To hold a cleanup and receive support like pickers, bags, and maybe a dumpster, you can register through the Keep-Macon Bibb Beautiful website.

Since announcing Clean Streets Matter, four clean-ups have been scheduled. They include: