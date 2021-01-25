Tech Report: Xbox to raise membership prices

Listen to the content of this post:

Fitness apps are capitalizing on the pandemic-induced digital shift by luring users into workout subscriptions.

The Washington Post notes that, in the case of Apple Fitness+ and Peloton, for example, subscriptions are a gateway to interconnected products.

According to an app analytics firm, users spent $167 million through the top five mobile fitness apps last year, a 40 percent increase from 2019.

Microsoft said Friday it will jack up the price for its Xbox Live gold memberships — provoking threats from some gamers to jump ship to rival Playstation.

The double price increase was so heated that Microsoft backtracked and said it will keep the price the same after protest.

Tech giants Microsoft, Apple, and Tesla will be among the companies headlining a busy earnings week, shedding more light on how businesses performed at the end of 2020 as covid-19 cases rose.

Many tech companies have seen their sales jump during the coronavirus pandemic, as people leaned more on their products and services while working, schooling, and entertaining from home.

Panasonic shares are up as it invests in cold storage.

The cold-storage chain is needed to supply the world with coronavirus vaccines.

The electronics maker said it plans to give samples of the boxes to pharmaceutical and logistics firms from the end of March and aims to commercialize the product as soon as possible.