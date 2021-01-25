Bibb County’s new proposed sales tax explained

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — Macon-Bibb County commissioners want to raise money for community projects like clean-up efforts, lowering property taxes, and paying county debt.

On January 19, Bibb commissioners approved a request for state legislators, asking them to draft a law that will introduce an Other Local Options Sales Tax.

The new tax — also called an OLOST — would add one penny per dollar onto the bill for all taxable items bought in Bibb County.

“People will say oh good for you, your pennies don’t add up like mine do,” State Representative Miriam Paris said. “For example, say I live on minimum wage, I’m at the poverty level and over a year those pennies would really add up.”

Extra pennies from the Bibb OLOST could add up to $30 million in taxes over a year.

Macon-Bibb Mayor Lester Miller says this money would go towards making the county a better place to live.

“That money will go into Macon-Bibb’s general fund,” Miller said. “We’ll use it as a tax rollback to roll back all the taxes on property here in Macon-Bibb County.”

State representative Miriam Paris says she will keep an open mind until she sees the plans for the money.

“I’ll make a determination after I’ve seen what they have, and go from there,” Paris stated.

Paris says the option removes some of the tax burdens from Bibb residents alone.

“People that come into town to shop… are contributing to that money because they’re paying the taxes too,” she said.

State representative Dale Washburn says he might support the OLOST but only with a few terms and conditions.

“I will consider supporting it if, we legislate the amount of the rollback,” Washburn explained. “I would also want to see the millage rate capped at its present level.”

Washburn says residents might get to vote on the issue soon.

“If we move forward pretty quickly that tax could be imposed by about the middle of the year.”

