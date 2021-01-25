BCSO: 1 killed in Bowman Road crash

Tucker Sargent
UPDATE 10:30 P.M.:

The Bibb County Sheriff’s Office reported in a news release Monday night that a woman died in an accident that happened just after 9 p.m.

“It was reported that a driver of a Nissan lost control, left the roadway, overturning into the wooded area,” the release said.

The name of the driver hasn’t been released pending notification of next of kin.

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – One person is dead after a car accident Monday night.

Macon-Bibb Coroner Leon Jones called the 41NBC newsroom just after 10 p.m. to report a fatality in the 5100 block of Bowman Road.

When reached by phone, Sgt. Linda Howard with the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office told 41NBC one person died in a car accident.

That’s all the information we have right now. Check back for updates.

