Kumho Tire employees move forward with union

Listen to the content of this post:
MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Workers at Kumho Tire in Macon can move forward with efforts to unionize and negotiate a contract with their employer.
The National Labor Relations Board (NLRB) certified the results of a 2019 vote to join the United Steelworkers (USW), the largest tire union in the United States.
According to the USW, Kumho led an anti-union campaign and filed several objections to delay the certification of the election. Region 10 Acting Director Lisa Y. Henderson dismissed the last objection on Wednesday.
“I want to congratulate these union members for staying the course when Kumho tried every reprehensible stunt possible to break their morale and thwart the organizing drive,” said USW District 9 Director Daniel Flippo. “Instead of wasting money to fight workers’ free choice to organize, Kumho could have used those funds to enhance workplace safety and provide a fair contract.
With the final objection dismissed, Kumhu must now meet with workers to negotiate the first contract.
“Now, because of their persistence, these workers will have a voice in the workplace and the strength to fight for better wages and working conditions,” said Flippo.
The USW represents 850,000 men and women employed in metals, mining, pulp and paper, rubber, chemicals, glass, auto supply and the energy-producing industries, along with a growing number of workers in public sector and service occupations.