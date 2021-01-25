Mayor Miller proposes traffic cameras near Macon-Bibb schools

Listen to the content of this post:

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — Mayor Lester Miller is hoping to pass an ordinance to implement an Automated Traffic Safety Device Program in Macon-Bibb school zones. If passed it will make school zones safer and it will also raise money for public safety initiatives.

According to Mayor Miller, they completed a traffic study at all Bibb County Schools. The study revealed several areas of concern, including a large number of vehicles in school zones that were in excess of 10 miles per hour over the speed limit.

“There’s sufficient evidence to suggest it’s going to be a more safe environment for our students,” said Miller.

Mayor Miller says they want to install traffic cameras that detect speed. If a car is speeding, it will collect their information and how fast they were going. A police officer will then review the information and issue a civil citation. Macon Municipal Court will handle the cases.

“People can mail in their money, pay electronically, or if they feel like they didn’t have this ticket or wasn’t going over the speed limit suggested they can have their day in court,” said Miller.

He feels it will deter people from speeding but it will also act as a fundraiser for public safety.

“This will enable us to put those funds to work and enable us to free up funds that were typically given to the Sheriff’s department,” said Miller, “to help fight crime, as well as, meet the needs of the community.”

Mayor Miller says the primary concern with implementing this system is the safety of school staff, students, and drivers. He says there’s evidence to suggest that people are not watching the speed limit in certain areas. They want people to follow the law.

“In the unlikely event that they do speed there’s going to be some financial burden for them and we’re going to use it for the betterment of our community,” said Miller.

There will be a 30-day moratorium on issuing tickets if the ordinance passes and they install the cameras. They will take that time to educate the public about the cameras.

Ordinance First Reading

Commissioners will have a first reading of the ordinance in the January 26 meeting.