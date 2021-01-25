Navicent Foundation, Allstate Electric donates $10,000 to Brookdale Warming Center

Listen to the content of this post:

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — Navicent Foundation and Allstate Electric donated $10,000 in total to Brookdale Warming Center for the homeless.

Since its opening, the center has received almost $20,000 in donations from local businesses and non-profit organizations.

Brookdale director Steve Bells expressed gratitude for the donations as the center’s intake has grown to nearly 100 people. He says with more people comes more needed resources.

“It also helps us with staffing,” said Bell. “We now have to hire more staff. It’ll help with things past the basic needs. Hiring case managers so when the agencies come in we can say this family needs housing. This family needs a job. This person needs social security.”

Currently, the center has three classroom-sized rooms filled with clothing and toiletries. The facility includes two hallways with ten rooms along each hall.

According to Bell, they opened the third hallway for overflow, adding about 70 cots.

He says the center needs snacks and volunteers.

Macon-Bibb Mayor Lester Miller says he hopes to reduce homelessness in the area.

“That’s something in 2021 that is not acceptable. I know the people in this room or that are watching today know that we can do better and will do better,” said Mayor Miller.

Bell says after the 90 days he is working with the city to find a long-term solution.

Brookdale Warming Center hours

The center operates 24 hours a day, 7 days a week. Bells says if a family comes in with COVID, they have a separate area for them to quarantine.