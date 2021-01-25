Quiktrip approved for west Macon location; Whataburger not part of plans

|
MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – A plan for a QuikTrip in west Macon was approved by the Macon-Bibb Planning and Zoning Commission Monday.
Halpern Enterprises, the company seeking a conditional use permit for the location on Mercer University Drive near I-475, says it hopes to bring in a QuikTrip, a quick-service restaurant and a storage facility.
The document included on the commission agenda showed renderings for a QuikTrip convenience store and a Whataburger restaurant, but a Halpern spokesperson said Whataburger is not part of the plan.
“The Whataburger was an oversight by our engineers on the application,” Brad Oppenheimer with Halpern Enterprises said by email after being reached for comment before Monday’s meeting. “The intention was to just use a quick service restaurant to be Demonstrative of the type of use that will likely go on that portion. We have signed a lease with Quiktrip. They are beginning their due diligence process, and have yet to fully commit.”
“This is an area that is commercial in all directions around us,” Halpern’s Steve West said. “There’s not a house close by. I think our plans here are pretty consistent with what you see in the area. Quiktrip is a first class operator and has great great locations.”
Tenants for the restaurant and storage facility have not been finalized.