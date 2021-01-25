Storms return Tuesday

Listen to the content of this post:

A line of storms is working its way across the southeast tonight, already eliciting a few tornado warnings in Mississippi.

While we are closely monitoring the severe weather threat for Middle Georgia, the best instability and shear will be staying just to our north for tomorrow.

If we were to see any severe storms, main threats would be damaging wind gusts and the potential for a brief tornado.



As far as timing is concerned, the earliest we will be seeing storms is around 5am for the initial line.

Rain and storm chances will be continuing through the day, especially as we get some daytime heating.

It will once again be a very warm day with highs in the 70’s, despite the cloud cover.



Overnight Tuesday into Wednesday the cold front will lift, aided by another area of low pressure.

This will push rain, once again, into Middle Georgia and provide for a pretty soggy start on Wednesday morning.



Rain will be sticking around for much of the day (off and on) Wednesday, finally clearing by the evening.

Behind the front, we will return to our typical winter temperatures and dry weather.



Rain totals for both systems will end up being around 1-2″ dependent on where we see some of the stronger storms.



Clear skies will be the main weather for the end of the week along with seasonal temperatures through Saturday.

By Saturday evening, another system will be approaching the area bringing a chance for rain and another short warm up.

Highs for the end of the weekend will return to the mid 60’s, but a cool down will quickly follow on Monday.