Warm, wet weather to kick off new work week

Listen to the content of this post:

MACON, Georgia. (41NBC/WMGT)- It is going to be a warm, and at times wet, first half of the work week.

TODAY.

Under a mostly cloudy sky temperatures will climb back into the 70’s for the first time since New Year’s Day. Highs will top out in the low and middle 70’s before falling into the low 60’s overnight. A few showers are possible throughout the day with isolated coverage of rain expected after sunset and through the overnight hours.

TOMORROW.

Cloud cover will hang around Tuesday as a cold front moves into and through our area. Scattered showers and a few thunderstorms are likely as this front dives to the southeast. A few storms, especially during the afternoon, could be strong. We will keep a close eye on that. High temperatures will be in the middle 70’s tomorrow afternoon before falling into the middle 50’s overnight.

EXTENDED FORECAST.

Wednesday will be the wettest day of the week as Tuesday’s cold front stalls out and eventually lifts back north as a warm front. Rain will become widespread throughout the day. We will clear out on Thursday with much cooler air return to Middle Georgia. We will stay dry through Saturday.

Follow Meteorologist Dalton Mullinax on Facebook (Dalton Mullinax 41NBC) and Twitter (@MullinaxWX) for weather updates throughout the day. You can also watch his forecasts Monday through Friday on 41NBC News at Daybreak (6-7 a.m.) and 41Today (11 a.m).