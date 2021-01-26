Bibb County School District cut energy use by 32 percent in last 2 years

Listen to the content of this post:

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — The Bibb County School District says it has cut energy use by 32% over the last two years.

Keith Simmons —chief of staff for Bibb County Schools— says the district partnered with energy conservation company Cenergistic to find ways to intentionally save energy.

How they cut energy use

They make sure buildings do not use lights in unused spaces

They set back thermostats accordingly

They change filters regularly

They address mechanical issues in a timely manner

“We want to make sure that our learning and our work spaces are comfortable for our employees and our students, but we also want to leave as light of an imprint on this community, on this earth as we could,” said Simmons.

According to Simmons, the amount of money saved equals $300,000-$400,000 in utility costs. The district hopes to increase its energy reduction number to 50%.