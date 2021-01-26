County health departments now scheduling COVID-19 testing in North Central Health District

Those wanting a COVID-19 test no longer need to call the health district's COVID-19 call line.

By
Shelby Coates
-
0
55
Listen to the content of this post:

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The North Central Health District is making changes when it comes to coordinating COVID-19 testing. According to a NCHD news release, COVID-19 testing will now be scheduled by local county health departments.

Those wanting a COVID-19 test no longer need to call the health district’s COVID-19 call line. Instead each county will set appointments according to the schedule below, with the exception of Houston County.

The Houston County Health Department will begin a partnership with Mako Medical Laboratories. Starting on Tuesday, Feb. 2, Mako Medical will provide COVID-19 testing at the Houston County Health Department while health department staff members focus on COVID-19 vaccine operations.

To register for testing at the Houston County testing site, visit the Mako Medical website. After registering online, you can come to the Houston County testing site any time during operating hours: Tuesdays & Thursdays, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

To schedule appointments in any NCHD county, with the exception of Houston County, call the health department and or visit NCHD52.org/Locations.

Remember, this change is for scheduling COVID-19 testing only. Appointments for COVID-19 vaccination must be made by calling the NCHD call line at 478-749-0179 or 1-844-987-0099.

The North Central Health District includes Baldwin, Crawford, Hancock, Houston, Jasper, Jones, Macon-Bibb, Monroe, Peach, Putnam, Twiggs, Washington and Wilkinson Counties.

COVID-19 Testing Schedule:

Previous articleGBI: Child molestation suspect dies during Pulaski County traffic stop
Next articleExperts offer travel advice during pandemic on National Plan Your Vacation Day
mm
Shelby Coates
Shelby Coates is an evening anchor/producer at 41NBC News. She anchors the 5, 5:30, and 6 evening newscasts. She also works behind the scenes producing the 5:00pm and managing newsroom assignments. She returns to 41NBC after working in Evansville, Indiana as the Morning/Noon Anchor and Executive Producer for WEVV. Shelby also spent time in Spartanburg, South Carolina, where she spent three years anchoring and producing the weekend morning newscasts at WSPA-TV. She also worked as a general assignment reporter, receiving several honors for her investigative and consumer reporting. Shelby has spent time working as a news anchor/reporter in Chattanooga, Tennessee; Macon, Georgia; and Abilene, Texas. Shelby is a native of Clarksville, Tennessee. She graduated from Abilene Christian University in Texas with a bachelor’s degree in Broadcast Journalism and Mass Communication and a minor in sociology. Shelby has a passion for empowering local communities, church ministry, public speaking, strengthening women and mentoring young people.