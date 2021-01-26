County health departments now scheduling COVID-19 testing in North Central Health District

|
Listen to the content of this post:
MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The North Central Health District is making changes when it comes to coordinating COVID-19 testing. According to a NCHD news release, COVID-19 testing will now be scheduled by local county health departments.
Those wanting a COVID-19 test no longer need to call the health district’s COVID-19 call line. Instead each county will set appointments according to the schedule below, with the exception of Houston County.
The Houston County Health Department will begin a partnership with Mako Medical Laboratories. Starting on Tuesday, Feb. 2, Mako Medical will provide COVID-19 testing at the Houston County Health Department while health department staff members focus on COVID-19 vaccine operations.
To register for testing at the Houston County testing site, visit the Mako Medical website. After registering online, you can come to the Houston County testing site any time during operating hours: Tuesdays & Thursdays, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.
To schedule appointments in any NCHD county, with the exception of Houston County, call the health department and or visit NCHD52.org/Locations.
Remember, this change is for scheduling COVID-19 testing only. Appointments for COVID-19 vaccination must be made by calling the NCHD call line at 478-749-0179 or 1-844-987-0099.
The North Central Health District includes Baldwin, Crawford, Hancock, Houston, Jasper, Jones, Macon-Bibb, Monroe, Peach, Putnam, Twiggs, Washington and Wilkinson Counties.
COVID-19 Testing Schedule: