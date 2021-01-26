Experts offer travel advice during pandemic on National Plan Your Vacation Day

Listen to the content of this post:

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — National Vacation Day is meant to encourage people to use all of their vacation days.

According to the U.S. Travel Association, American workers leave 33% of their vacation days unused. 93% of people surveyed say it’s important to use paid time off to travel.

Dr. Obi Ekeledo from Coliseum Medical Centers says traveling is not recommended right now. If you do have to travel, you need to follow CDC Guidelines.

“It’s very important to continue following social distancing practices, washing your hands, wearing a mask, and staying six feet apart from other individuals,” said Dr. Ekeledo.

Dr. Ekeledo encourages everyone to get vaccinated if possible. He says if you are vaccinated you should still take precautions.

“We can all stay safe during this pandemic and try getting back on course as fast as possible.”

Judy Norman—owner of Classy Destinations— is currently in Antigua. Norman says it’s possible to travel safely, but you have to be aware of the guidelines. She talked about her experience flying into Antigua.

“When we flew into Antigua, they had all their outfits on, protective gear, everything. They actually took our temperature with a new machine that they can do from 20 feet away,” said Norman.

Norman says utilizing a travel agent can be helpful during this time.

“We can tell them all of the rules, because they are different for each island, each country, even in the states it’s a different rule for each state,” said Norman.

Dr. Ekeledo recommends keeping hand sanitizer with you and practicing good hand hygiene.