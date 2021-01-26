GBI: Child molestation suspect dies during Pulaski County traffic stop

A Bleckley County Sheriff’s Office deputy spotted John Marion Dykes, Jr., of Leesburg, Monday.

HAWKINSVILLE, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The Georgia Bureau of Investigation is working a death investigation that started with a traffic stop in Pulaski County,

According to the GBI investigation, there was an arrest warrant out of Lee County for child molestation suspect, 42-year-old John Marion Dykes, Jr., of Leesburg.

A GBI news release states, a Bleckley County Sheriff’s Office deputy spotted Dykes driving along Highway 129 near the Bleckley/Pulaski County line, around 3:40pm, Monday. According to the GBI, Dykes shot himself inside the vehicle during the traffic stop in Pulaski County.

The GBI Medical Examiner’s Office will conduct an autopsy on Dykes.

The GBI investigation is active and ongoing.

