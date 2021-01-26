GBI: Child molestation suspect dies during Pulaski County traffic stop

HAWKINSVILLE, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The Georgia Bureau of Investigation is working a death investigation that started with a traffic stop in Pulaski County,
According to the GBI investigation, there was an arrest warrant out of Lee County for child molestation suspect, 42-year-old John Marion Dykes, Jr., of Leesburg.
A GBI news release states, a Bleckley County Sheriff’s Office deputy spotted Dykes driving along Highway 129 near the Bleckley/Pulaski County line, around 3:40pm, Monday. According to the GBI, Dykes shot himself inside the vehicle during the traffic stop in Pulaski County.
The GBI Medical Examiner’s Office will conduct an autopsy on Dykes.
The GBI investigation is active and ongoing.
Clear. Accurate. To the Point.
Talk To Us
Talk to 41NBC/WMGT’s anchors, reporters and meteorologists. When you see news happening, share it! We’d love to hear from you. (478) 745- 4141|Share It
Get Alerts
Download the 41NBC News App and the 41NBC Accuweather App on your smartphone or tablet. NEWS App|WEATHER App
Subscribe
Get breaking news alerts, daily headlines and exclusive offers in your inbox. 41NBC Email Sign Up