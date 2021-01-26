UPDATE (Tuesday, January 26 at 3 p.m.): Georgia COVID-19 tracker

Cases reported per 100K in the last two weeks by county as of 3 p.m. ET on Tuesday, January 26, 2021 (Georgia Department of Public Health map)
GEORGIA COVID-19 TRACKER: UPDATED 1/26/21

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The Georgia Department of Public Health (DPH) reports  727,752 cumulative cases of COVID-19 as of 3 p.m. ET on Tuesday, January 26, 2021. Scroll down for maps and charts.

 
County* Cumulative reported cases Cases per 100K Confirmed Deaths Hospitalizations
Appling 1651 8894.99 48 140
Atkinson 729 8751.5 13 104
Bacon 979 8584.71 24 69
Baker 148 4749.68 6 30
Baldwin 3377 7601.06 86 256
Banks 1418 7096.39 25 157
Barrow 7022 8128.91 87 471
Bartow 8627 7788.14 148 565
Ben Hill 1406 8446.98 48 137
Berrien 931 4829.84 24 58
Bibb 11503 7560.3 287 1372
Bleckley 737 5740.77 32 45
Brantley 776 4041.25 22 59
Brooks 857 5449.23 32 79
Bryan 2110 5391.32 22 140
Bulloch 4448 5597.29 43 177
Burke 1496 6695.91 23 129
Butts 1724 6848.34 55 99
Calhoun 397 6284.63 12 64
Camden 2727 5057.12 21 107
Candler 695 6413.21 28 53
Carroll 6300 5244.8 109 270
Catoosa 4338 6307.89 46 183
Charlton 955 7207 15 51
Chatham 15863 5429.26 274 1246
Chattahoochee 2303 21425.25 1 20
Chattooga 1919 7748.53 51 128
Cherokee 17365 6513.09 187 1000
Clarke 10783 8308.74 84 371
Clay 168 5884.41 3 9
Clayton 17219 5648.57 272 1070
Clinch 649 9750.6 17 57
Cobb 49082 6208.29 663 2554
Coffee 3889 9035.36 101 572
Colquitt 2872 6326.97 54 189
Columbia 9351 5894.81 112 357
Cook 1086 6228.14 30 96
Coweta 6890 4532.86 105 239
Crawford 446 3647.37 9 51
Crisp 1203 5397.28 34 136
Dade 922 5704.74 8 47
Dawson 2299 8508.2 23 203
Decatur 1900 7218.3 47 125
DeKalb 45476 5733.56 575 3609
Dodge 1017 4988.96 52 97
Dooly 676 5044.78 24 71
Dougherty 4843 5386.8 238 862
Douglas 9233 6078.1 119 624
Early 878 8653.66 40 63
Echols 342 8616.78 2 11
Effingham 2979 4652.8 45 196
Elbert 1375 7257.85 32 105
Emanuel 1616 7130.25 47 112
Evans 661 6185.08 10 63
Fannin 1741 6614.74 40 143
Fayette 4972 4229.91 98 189
Floyd 8336 8343.01 133 648
Forsyth 13737 5440.25 99 784
Franklin 2066 8855.93 28 128
Fulton 66311 6032.76 859 3701
Gilmer 2079 6617.44 41 162
Glascock 120 3966.94 4 16
Glynn 5579 6483.67 133 400
Gordon 5046 8692.66 74 240
Grady 1369 5578.65 39 138
Greene 1249 6673.08 30 97
Gwinnett 71427 7354.93 675 4429
Habersham 4276 9336.24 112 419
Hall 22084 10702.26 295 2011
Hancock 746 9105.33 51 87
Haralson 1458 4745.78 26 55
Harris 1714 4937.77 36 122
Hart 1507 5772.4 27 104
Heard 521 4211.8 12 32
Henry 14911 6216.39 184 418
Houston 8440 5374.46 139 570
Irwin 628 6657.48 14 71
Jackson 7127 9540.83 87 385
Jasper 557 3922.81 11 43
Jeff Davis 1124 7420.12 32 91
Jefferson 1410 9207.86 46 129
Jenkins 651 7590.95 35 76
Johnson 684 7080.01 33 86
Jones 1335 4669.3 25 94
Lamar 1116 5768.34 32 75
Lanier 448 4328.08 7 24
Laurens 3299 6975.22 123 305
Lee 1399 4667.85 37 150
Liberty 2271 3668.58 38 177
Lincoln 430 5292.31 15 42
Long 544 2731.61 8 41
Lowndes 6810 5777.16 111 299
Lumpkin 2468 7301.34 36 244
Macon 500 3849.71 17 64
Madison 2258 7482.52 26 111
Marion 321 3870.73 10 28
McDuffie 1360 6297.17 30 122
McIntosh 523 3590.31 10 47
Meriwether 1206 5737.39 29 110
Miller 556 9646.08 4 29
Mitchell 1345 6098.11 64 203
Monroe 1580 5698.42 71 141
Montgomery 652 7068.52 15 38
Morgan 1000 5225.21 8 62
Murray 3427 8511.96 46 195
Muscogee 11323 5908.91 239 862
Newton 6065 5398.12 147 476
Non-GA Resident/Unknown State 23985 0 315 1062
Oconee 2413 5781.44 45 106
Oglethorpe 1004 6587.93 15 62
Paulding 8342 4834.76 126 262
Peach 1539 5621.92 35 164
Pickens 2044 6096.03 34 144
Pierce 1090 5576.87 33 115
Pike 850 4506.89 16 59
Polk 3344 7690.54 59 291
Pulaski 525 4819.61 26 46
Putnam 1466 6698.65 39 109
Quitman 67 2920.66 1 9
Rabun 1318 7759.33 31 134
Randolph 401 5937.22 30 69
Richmond 16399 8108.68 276 1055
Rockdale 4775 5028.43 94 605
Schley 182 3450.24 2 18
Screven 680 4892.09 13 55
Seminole 671 8243.24 14 56
Spalding 3233 4678.05 104 346
Stephens 2617 9939.99 63 221
Stewart 659 10752.16 17 118
Sumter 1625 5527.4 80 241
Talbot 316 5131.54 12 32
Taliaferro 88 5392.16 0 7
Tattnall 1590 6257.13 29 97
Taylor 429 5390.8 17 61
Telfair 652 4167.73 39 61
Terrell 500 5905.28 36 96
Thomas 3135 7055.88 91 276
Tift 3224 7896.15 85 378
Toombs 2584 9576.4 69 151
Towns 881 7320.92 29 107
Treutlen 545 7980.67 16 45
Troup 5051 7173.29 140 420
Turner 557 6896.98 26 77
Twiggs 456 5639.38 22 79
Union 1728 6820.6 48 164
Unknown 3338 0 15 52
Upson 1566 5959.58 81 136
Walker 4926 7076.57 63 206
Walton 6502 6786.06 126 378
Ware 2662 7424.76 98 287
Warren 318 6103.65 7 37
Washington 1442 7102.75 30 95
Wayne 2242 7479.82 56 206
Webster 83 3254.9 3 12
Wheeler 429 5424.2 19 33
White 2615 8234.15 52 250
Whitfield 13164 12576.43 160 638
Wilcox 422 4800.91 25 66
Wilkes 587 5861.79 12 60
Wilkinson 646 7242.96 21 103
Worth 1083 5376.82 45 147
*Based on patient’s county of residence when known

Note on charts and data: We understand DPH is backlogging past data and updating the charts on its page to the best of its ability to reflect actual dates of earliest symptom onset, positive test collection date, etc. There is a delay in symptom onset, test results being positive and those results being reported to DPH, so DPH is backlogging its data for a better understanding of the current situation. The charts and data shared here simply reflect totals from DPH as they’ve been reported by day.

 

Tests confirmed by DPH:

  • Total tests: 6,708,847 (6,271,545 reported molecular tests; 437,302 reported antibody tests)
  • Positive molecular tests: 727,752 (11.6% of total reported molecular tests are positive)
    *DPH site says only positive molecular tests are included in confirmed case count

 

Cumulative hospitalizations confirmed by DPH:

  • 48,915 across the state

 

COVID-19 related deaths confirmed by DPH:

  • 11,996 across the state

Official counts are according to The Georgia Department of Public Health’s Status Report generated at 2:52 p.m. ET on Tuesday, January 26, 2021. The DPH page updates around 3 p.m. ET each day.

