GMC art teacher uses Bright Ideas grant to inspire cultural student artwork

|
Listen to the content of this post:
MILLEDGEVILLE, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Tri-County EMC is awarding local teachers for their bright ideas with Bright Ideas Education grants in the amount of $1,300.
GMC Prep School elementary art teacher Andrea Sammons is one of 24 teachers to receive the grant. Sammons says she plans to use the funds to purchase more than 75 books about other countries and cultures to inspire students’ artwork.
According to a GMC news release, Sammons’ goal was to purchase books about Greece and Egypt, but the grant also allowed her to purchase books about New Zealand, Australia, Japan and China. She also purchased books about hieroglyphs and mythology.
“Our elementary students absolutely love going to art, and they are so motivated by the enthusiasm and energy Andrea Sammons brings to her classes,” said GMC Prep School principal Pam Grant.
According to GMC, fourth and fifth grade students will use the books for research to complete group and individual art projects.
Tri-County EMC Communications Specialist Kim Broun says a total of 67 grant applications were submitted from teachers in Baldwin, Jasper, Jones, and Putnam counties. Grant winners were chosen by a team of retired educators who judged applications without information regarding the applicant or school. Applications were then scored and ranked, based on innovation, learning objectives, and other criteria.