GMC art teacher uses Bright Ideas grant to inspire cultural student artwork

Teacher Andrea Sammons says she plans to use the funds to purchase more than 75 books about other countries and cultures to inspire students’ artwork.

By
Shelby Coates
-
0
8
Listen to the content of this post:

MILLEDGEVILLE, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Tri-County EMC is awarding local teachers for their bright ideas with Bright Ideas Education grants in the amount of $1,300.

GMC Prep School elementary art teacher Andrea Sammons is one of 24 teachers to receive the grant. Sammons says she plans to use the funds to purchase more than 75 books about other countries and cultures to inspire students’ artwork.

According to a GMC news release, Sammons’ goal was to purchase books about Greece and Egypt, but the grant also allowed her to purchase books about New Zealand, Australia, Japan and China. She also purchased books about hieroglyphs and mythology.

“Our elementary students absolutely love going to art, and they are so motivated by the enthusiasm and energy Andrea Sammons brings to her classes,” said GMC Prep School principal Pam Grant.

According to GMC, fourth and fifth grade students will use the books for research to complete group and individual art projects.

Tri-County EMC Communications Specialist Kim Broun says a total of 67 grant applications were submitted from teachers in Baldwin, Jasper, Jones, and Putnam counties. Grant winners were chosen by a team of retired educators who judged applications without information regarding the applicant or school. Applications were then scored and ranked, based on innovation, learning objectives, and other criteria.

Previous articleHouston County schools in need of substitute teachers
Next articleGBI: Child molestation suspect dies during Pulaski County traffic stop
mm
Shelby Coates
Shelby Coates is an evening anchor/producer at 41NBC News. She anchors the 5, 5:30, and 6 evening newscasts. She also works behind the scenes producing the 5:00pm and managing newsroom assignments. She returns to 41NBC after working in Evansville, Indiana as the Morning/Noon Anchor and Executive Producer for WEVV. Shelby also spent time in Spartanburg, South Carolina, where she spent three years anchoring and producing the weekend morning newscasts at WSPA-TV. She also worked as a general assignment reporter, receiving several honors for her investigative and consumer reporting. Shelby has spent time working as a news anchor/reporter in Chattanooga, Tennessee; Macon, Georgia; and Abilene, Texas. Shelby is a native of Clarksville, Tennessee. She graduated from Abilene Christian University in Texas with a bachelor’s degree in Broadcast Journalism and Mass Communication and a minor in sociology. Shelby has a passion for empowering local communities, church ministry, public speaking, strengthening women and mentoring young people.