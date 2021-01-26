Houston County schools in need of substitute teachers

Anyone interested in applying must meet educational and certification requirements.

Listen to the content of this post:

WARNER ROBINS, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The Houston County School System is accepting applications for high-quality substitute teachers. Anyone interested in applying must meet the educational and certification requirements. This includes the following:

Education – either an associate’s degree or higher from an accredited college; minimum of 60 college semester hours; or a passing score on a paraprofessional assessment approved by the Professional Standards Commission; and

Certification – a teaching certificate (current, out of state or expired), certificate of eligibility, or an official substitute teaching certificate from any county in Georgia.

Applicants who need an official substitute teaching certificate can get one by attending a Middle Georgia RESA class. The next classes will take place on Feb. 11 in Warner Robins and Feb. 25 in Macon, beginning at 8:00 a.m. The class costs $35, and it will enable applicants to be eligible for hire. To register and view additional class dates, visit MGRESA.org.

Pay scale:

Certified teachers who substitute are paid $13.33 an hour.

Non-certified substitutes with a bachelor’s degree or higher earn $11.00 per hour.

Those with less than four years of college are paid $10.00 per hour.

The daily pay is for a maximum of 7.5 hours.

Applicants selected for hire will be notified via email regarding the next steps in the hiring process.