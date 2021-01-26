Houston County schools in need of substitute teachers

Anyone interested in applying must meet educational and certification requirements.

By
Shelby Coates
-
0
24
Listen to the content of this post:

WARNER ROBINS, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The Houston County School System is accepting applications for high-quality substitute teachers. Anyone interested in applying must meet the educational and certification requirements. This includes the following:

  • Education – either an associate’s degree or higher from an accredited college; minimum of 60 college semester hours; or a passing score on a paraprofessional assessment approved by the Professional Standards Commission; and
  • Certification – a teaching certificate (current, out of state or expired), certificate of eligibility, or an official substitute teaching certificate from any county in Georgia.

Applicants who need an official substitute teaching certificate can get one by attending a Middle Georgia RESA class. The next classes will take place on Feb. 11 in Warner Robins and Feb. 25 in Macon, beginning at 8:00 a.m. The class costs $35, and it will enable applicants to be eligible for hire. To register and view additional class dates, visit MGRESA.org.

Pay scale:

  • Certified teachers who substitute are paid $13.33 an hour.
  • Non-certified substitutes with a bachelor’s degree or higher earn $11.00 per hour.
  • Those with less than four years of college are paid $10.00 per hour.
  • The daily pay is for a maximum of 7.5 hours.

Applicants selected for hire will be notified via email regarding the next steps in the hiring process.

Previous articleRenovations complete at MGA Cochran campus
Next articleGMC art teacher uses Bright Ideas grant to inspire cultural student artwork
mm
Shelby Coates
Shelby Coates is an evening anchor/producer at 41NBC News. She anchors the 5, 5:30, and 6 evening newscasts. She also works behind the scenes producing the 5:00pm and managing newsroom assignments. She returns to 41NBC after working in Evansville, Indiana as the Morning/Noon Anchor and Executive Producer for WEVV. Shelby also spent time in Spartanburg, South Carolina, where she spent three years anchoring and producing the weekend morning newscasts at WSPA-TV. She also worked as a general assignment reporter, receiving several honors for her investigative and consumer reporting. Shelby has spent time working as a news anchor/reporter in Chattanooga, Tennessee; Macon, Georgia; and Abilene, Texas. Shelby is a native of Clarksville, Tennessee. She graduated from Abilene Christian University in Texas with a bachelor’s degree in Broadcast Journalism and Mass Communication and a minor in sociology. Shelby has a passion for empowering local communities, church ministry, public speaking, strengthening women and mentoring young people.