Nursing program offers certification, assists in healthcare shortage

Listen to the content of this post:

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — Medical experts say Georgia has had a nursing shortage long before the pandemic started.

“Definitely there’s a need for CNAs at hospitals, home healthcare agencies,” said Nurse and instructor for Vision Nurse Aide Training Program Shandriyel Ben. “Because it’s a shortage of healthcare workers.”

As a registered nurse of 30 years, Ben says she offers a five-week certified nursing program. The course includes two weeks of online training and three weeks of hands-on training.

“It’s set up just like a hospital,” said Ben.

Ben says during the pandemic, she and her partner — Dr. Diane Hollings — set the program’s mission to get potentially certified nursing assistants prepared for the job in a short period of time.

Georgia’s Governor Brian Kemp implemented a temporary nurse aide training program to address staffing challenges in Georgia nursing homes in April of 2020.

According to Dr. Hollings lack of staff at local facilities is still a problem almost a year later.

“We as nurses and hospitals can’t do without,” said Dr. Hollings.

Dr. Hollids says most local nursing homes are staffed with CNA’s. She says with social distancing as a priority in medical centers, a CNA is much more essential than one may think.

“Because guess what? They are literally my eyes and ears,” said Hollings.

A CNA works under the guidance of a registered nurse or a licensed practical nurse. They help patients on a physical, emotional, and personal level. However, they are not certified to give vaccinations.

Ben says 95 percent of their students pass the course, and 60 percent pass the state test. She says some students are now at Cherry Blossom Health & Rehab and Carlyle Place in Macon.

Program requirements

Dr. Hollings said the ten students they accept each month must be 17 or older.