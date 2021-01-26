Morning Business Report: Southwest bans emotional support animals

Listen to the content of this post:

The U.S. Senate confirmed Janet Yellen on Monday to be the next treasury department secretary.

At the top of her to-do list will be to help usher through President Joe Biden’s ambitious economic agenda.

She is a former federal reserve chair as well.

Southwest is the latest airline to ban emotional support animals.

Service animals allowed on flights will be limited to dogs that are individually trained to do work or perform tasks for individuals with disabilities.

American and Alaska made similar announcements last month.

The S&P 500 and the Nasdaq composite climbed to record highs Monday as investors readied for a busy week of technology earnings and the busiest for the fourth-quarter reporting season.

Merck weighed on the Dow after it terminated its covid vaccine trials due to lack of immune response.

Nearly 20% of renters in America are behind on their payments.

The typical delinquent renter now owes $5,600, being nearly four months behind on their monthly payment, according to a new analysis. this also includes utilities and late fees.

$57 billion is owed by just more than 10 million renters.

Paramount pictures reportedly refused to sell off the upcoming Tom Cruise-led movie Top Gun: Maverick to major streaming services.

The studio announced that the Top Gun sequel would be pushed back from its original June 2020 release date to July of 2021.

The James Bond film No Time To Die, meanwhile, was reportedly also courted by Apple and Netflix. MGM said no but delayed its release until October 8.