Renovations complete at MGA Cochran campus

COCHRAN, Georgia(41NBC/WMGT) – Middle Georgia State University is celebrating the completion of two renovated buildings.
The school held a ribbon-cutting ceremony Tuesday to recognize renovations at Dillard Hall and Roberts Library—two buildings built in the 1900s.
The library was renovated to include a grand staircase, new classroom and Roberts Café.
“You have something this nice to come study at, it makes you want to study, so I think they’ll be an improvement in academics in that standpoint,” senior Will Simmons said.
Other upgrades include a 20-bed nursing lab, demonstration kitchen lab and an occupational therapy lab.
“The pandemic just makes it even more apparent how wonderful and valuable it will be for our students and also the communities where they will live and work,” President Christopher Blake said.
The renovations will now provide a contemporary environment for learning and a resource for knowledge.