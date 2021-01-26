New trash, recycling centers could come to Macon-Bibb

|
Listen to the content of this post:
MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — Macon-Bibb County officials want to stop illegal dumping with their newest proposed project.
District 2 Commissioner, Elaine Lucas says dumping has become a consistent problem in Macon-Bibb.
“People dump things in neighborhoods and it’s an ongoing problem,” Lucas stated.
The Walker Road Landfill will close soon, because of Environmental Protection Division rules. Mayor Lester Miller proposes the county create five new trash and recycling centers, that give people a place to throw out non-household trash items.
“It’ll be a safe, close-by place, that’ll be secured,” Miller explained. “Once the landfill closes, you won’t need to go all the way downtown. We think this will help a lot with illegal dumping.”
The mayor and commissioners hope to turn old county properties, like the Bibb County Animal Shelter, into new trash and recycling centers. The mayor says each building refurbishment will cost about $150,000.
“For the design, the build, bringing dumpsters in… putting a guard shack there, some shrubbery, and some light paving. We estimate that at around $150,000,” Miller said.
Commissioner Lucas believes the new sites will also help remove blight and improve the aesthetic of the city.
“People come and they dump if they have a small business and do some work. They go to those dark areas of some of our neighborhoods and dump their trash from the job they did. I think all in all this is a good proposal that will help stop this from happening,” Lucas stated.
Mayor Miller says the new waste and recycling centers will also be free to residents and could open within the next three months.