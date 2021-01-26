Rain hangs around ahead of a cool down

Listen to the content of this post:

It has been a day of rain and storms in Middle Georgia with some areas seeing over 2″ of rain.

More rain is on the way, overnight and through the day Wednesday.

Two cold fronts will approach the area on Wednesday bringing an end to the 70’s we have been seeing the past few days.

Highs tomorrow will be in the 60’s and upper 50’s with intermittent rain showers during the day.

A few storms will be possible in the area tomorrow afternoon, mainly in the southern counties.

A few storms could be strong to severe.



Rain will clear overnight Wednesday and by Thursday we will be waking up to clear skies and some much cooler temperatures.

Through the rest of the week our highs will be staying around normal for this time of year (highs in the 50’s and lows in the 30’s/20’s) with a dry pattern settling in.



By the weekend we will start to see a change in our pattern once again, bringing showers to the area overnight Saturday and for most of the day Sunday.



The rain will likely last for much of the day on Sunday, but Monday will bring clearing and a return to the cooler highs that are typical for this time of year.