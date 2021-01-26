Restaurant Report Card: Food service inspection scores January 18-22

Restaurant Report Card: January 18-22

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Here are Middle Georgia’s food service health inspection scores from the Georgia Department of Public Health between Monday, January 18 and Friday, January 12, presented by Pierce Parts and Service.

All scores of 75 and below are shown in red. All scores between 76 and 85 are shown in orange. All scores between 86-99 are shown in black. All scores of 100 are shown in green.

Click here to search for and read full current and past inspection reports.

Baldwin County:

CSH – Cook Building (Food Service)
620 BROAD ST MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31062
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 01-21-2021

Barberitos
148 W HANCOCK ST MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31061
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 01-21-2021

Biba’s Italian Restaurant
2803 N COLUMBIA RD STE A MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31061
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 01-21-2021

Overview Community Action Agency (Food Service)
90 LINDA DR MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31061
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 01-20-2021

 

Bibb County:

Captain D’s
1342 GRAY HWY MACON, GA 31211
Last Inspection Score: 93
Last Inspection Date: 01-22-2021

Ma Duke Southern Cooking and More
1530 ROCKY CREEK DR MACON, GA 31206
Last Inspection Score: 91
Last Inspection Date: 01-22-2021

Shurling Seafood
737 SHURLING DR MACON, GA 31211
Last Inspection Score: 98
Last Inspection Date: 01-22-2021

 

Osaka Sushi and Hibachi
1530 MERCER UNIVERSITY DR STE 600 MACON, GA 31204
Last Inspection Score: 94
Last Inspection Date: 01-21-2021

Firehouse Subs
4123 FORSYTH RD STE A MACON, GA 31208
Last Inspection Score: 91
Last Inspection Date: 01-21-2021

Southern Vegan Soul Cafe
3348 VINEVILLE AVE MACON, GA 31204
Last Inspection Score: 99
Last Inspection Date: 01-21-2021

Waffle House
2644 RIVERSIDE DR MACON, GA 31204
Last Inspection Score: 96
Last Inspection Date: 01-19-2021

Comfort Inn & Suites (Food Service)
3935 ARKWRIGHT RD MACON, GA 31210
Last Inspection Score: 94
Last Inspection Date: 01-19-2021

 

Bleckley County:

Robert’s Library Cafe
1100 SE 2ND ST COCHRAN, GA 31014
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 01-21-2021

 

Hancock County:

Straw’s B-B-Q
13232 HWY 16 SPARTA, GA 31087
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 01-22-2021

 

Houston County:

Big Picture Burgers
1114 HWY 96 STE D-2 KATHLEEN, GA 31047
Last Inspection Score: 91
Last Inspection Date: 01-22-2021

Phoenix Point BHS (Food Service)
940 HWY 96 BLDG C WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 01-21-2021

Hong Kong Express
2706 WATSON BLVD STE I WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 01-21-2021

Waffle House
310 RUSSELL PKWY WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 01-21-2021

Taco Bell
829 RUSSELL PKWY WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 01-21-2021

The Carriage House
125 S LANGSTON CIR PERRY, GA 31069
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 01-21-2021

Pub 96 Inc.
405 GA HWY 96 STE 100 BONAIRE, GA 31005
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 01-21-2021

Pub 96 Food Truck
405 HWY 96 STE 100 BONAIRE, GA 31005
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 01-21-2021

Aqua Lounge
1281 S HOUSTON LAKE RD STE A/B WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 01-21-2021

Guardian Center (Food Service)
600 PERRY PKWY PERRY, GA 31069
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 01-20-2021

Del Taco
2768 WATSON BLVD CENTERVILLE, GA 31028
Last Inspection Score: 97
Last Inspection Date: 01-20-2021

Chili’s
135 MARGIE DR WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 01-20-2021

Stevi B’s Pizza
2907 WATSON BLVD STE B WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 01-20-2021

Popeye’s
1508 SAM NUNN BLVD PERRY, GA 31069
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 01-19-2021

Arby’s
1406 SAM NUNN BLVD STE A PERRY, GA 31069
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 01-19-2021

Home 2 Suites (Food Service)
205 WILLIE LEE PKWY WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093
Last Inspection Score: 92
Last Inspection Date: 01-19-2021

 

Laurens County:

Dunkin’ Donuts / Baskin Robbins
1949 VETERANS BLVD DUBLIN, GA 31021
Last Inspection Score: 89
Last Inspection Date: 01-19-2021

 

Macon County:

Main Wall
506 SPAULDING RD MONTEZUMA, GA 31063
Last Inspection Score: 96
Last Inspection Date: 01-22-2021

 

Peach County:

Church’s Chicken
100 VINEVILLE ST FORT VALLEY, GA 31030
Last Inspection Score: 95
Last Inspection Date: 01-22-2021

1836 Restaurant
100 W CHURCH ST FORT VALLEY, GA 31030
Last Inspection Score: 74
Last Inspection Date: 01-22-2021

Burger King
302 COMMERCIAL HTS FORT VALLEY, GA 31030
Last Inspection Score: 98
Last Inspection Date: 01-19-2021

 

Twiggs County:

Shells Seafood Extended (Twiggs)
117 RUSSELL PKWY STE I WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 01-21-2021

 

Washington County:

Quality Inn (Food Service)
508 S HARRIS ST SANDERSVILLE, GA 31082
Last Inspection Score: 96
Last Inspection Date: 01-21-2021

The Tennille Ice Cream Company
104 W NORTH CENTRAL AVE TENNILLE, GA 31089
Last Inspection Score: 99
Last Inspection Date: 01-21-2021

Smith Medical Nursing Center (Food Service)
501 E MCCARTY ST SANDERSVILLE, GA 31082
Last Inspection Score: 92
Last Inspection Date: 01-20-2021

