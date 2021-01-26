Unknown suspect robs, issues bomb threats to 2 south Macon banks

|
Listen to the content of this post:
MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — Bibb County sheriff’s deputies are looking into two bank robberies and bomb threats that happened in south Macon Tuesday.
Mid-South Federal Credit Union
Deputies are looking into a robbery that happened at the Mid-South Federal Credit Union on Hartley Bridge Road. Deputies say the incident happened at around 10:35 a.m.
Authorities say an unknown male suspect reportedly pulled into the drive-thru lane and passed a note to the teller. On the note, the man demanded money and stated that there was a bomb inside the bank.
After receiving the cash, deputies say the man drove away. No one reported any injuries during this incident.
Robins Financial Credit Union
At around 10:45 a.m, deputies responded to the Robins Financial Credit Union in reference to a robbery, involving a note and bomb threat.
Authorities say the description of the vehicle matches that of the Mid-South Federal Credit Union robbery.
According to witnesses, the man pulled into the drive-thru and passed a note to the teller. On the note, the man demanded money and stated that there was a bomb inside the bank.
Deputies say once the male received the cash, he fled. No one reported any injuries during this incident.
Suspect description
- Male
- face covered by a black colored, “gator” styled mask
- wearing a dark-colored hat
- red long sleeve shirt
- blue rubber gloves
- drove a silver in color Nissan Altima, with no tag on it
Bibb County Sheriff’s Office
If you have any information about these incidents, call the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office at 478-751-7500. You can also call Crimestoppers at 1-877-68CRIME.