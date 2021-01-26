Unknown suspect robs, issues bomb threats to 2 south Macon banks

Listen to the content of this post:

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — Bibb County sheriff’s deputies are looking into two bank robberies and bomb threats that happened in south Macon Tuesday.

Mid-South Federal Credit Union

Deputies are looking into a robbery that happened at the Mid-South Federal Credit Union on Hartley Bridge Road. Deputies say the incident happened at around 10:35 a.m.

Authorities say an unknown male suspect reportedly pulled into the drive-thru lane and passed a note to the teller. On the note, the man demanded money and stated that there was a bomb inside the bank.

After receiving the cash, deputies say the man drove away. No one reported any injuries during this incident.

Robins Financial Credit Union

At around 10:45 a.m, deputies responded to the Robins Financial Credit Union in reference to a robbery, involving a note and bomb threat.

Authorities say the description of the vehicle matches that of the Mid-South Federal Credit Union robbery.

According to witnesses, the man pulled into the drive-thru and passed a note to the teller. On the note, the man demanded money and stated that there was a bomb inside the bank.

Deputies say once the male received the cash, he fled. No one reported any injuries during this incident.

Suspect description

Male

face covered by a black colored, “gator” styled mask

wearing a dark-colored hat

red long sleeve shirt

blue rubber gloves

drove a silver in color Nissan Altima, with no tag on it

Bibb County Sheriff’s Office

If you have any information about these incidents, call the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office at 478-751-7500. You can also call Crimestoppers at 1-877-68CRIME.