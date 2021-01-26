Strong storms possible Tuesday

Listen to the content of this post:

MACON, Georgia. (41NBC/WMGT)- Morning showers and thunderstorms will have the potential to be strong with more storms possible by the afternoon.

TODAY.

Heavy rain, damaging winds, and a low end tornado threat are all in play across Middle Georgia Tuesday morning as a cold front slides south across the state. A few more storms are possible this afternoon as high temperatures climb into the middle and upper 70’s once again. Hello Spring! Tonight, temperatures will fall back into the 50’s as we keep scattered showers around.

TOMORROW.

Our cold front will stall out and allow for waves of rain to move through our are. Scattered to widespread showers are in the forecast for much of the day tomorrow. Temperatures will be back in the middle 60’s. Clearing out will begin late tomorrow evening with overnight lows falling into the middle 30’s under a mostly clear sky.

EXTENDED FORECAST.

After an active start to the week we will quiet down for Thursday and Friday. Under a sunny sky, temperatures will be in the upper 50’s and lower 60’s as we wrap up the work week. I hope you didn’t put the winter coat away just yet as morning lows on Friday will be in the upper 20;s. A few showers return late on Saturday.

