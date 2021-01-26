Hooked On Science: Sunset Egg

Listen to the content of this post:

The Sunset Egg

Explanation

“This special egg, it’s called a sunset egg. It represents our atmosphere. Notice, at the bottom, it looks bluish, the reason for that, the light is traveling through a smaller part of the egg. Here on earth, on a cloud-free day, our sky looks blue because sunlight is traveling through a smaller part of the atmosphere. In the evening, it travels through a larger part of the atmosphere and it looks yellowish kinda like the top of the egg.”