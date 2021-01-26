Tech Report: Google to open Covid vaccine facilities

Listen to the content of this post:

5G wars

A pair of reports are out from Opensignal detailing the state of 5G as well as the broader mobile experience in the U.S.

The findings include T-Mobile leading the 5G race when it comes to availability and speed.

Meanwhile, Verizon was able to pick up two wins for 5G video experiences and continues to lead the 4G experience.

Tech lobbying expenditure

The tech giants led all other companies in federal lobbying expenditure last year, reports show.

Facebook spent nearly $20 million in 2020, up nearly 18 percent from the previous year.

Amazon spent about $18 million last year, up about 11 percent from 2019 spending.

Atlanta short-term home renting

Atlanta officials are taking a closer look at short-term home renting, with one councilman proposing to ban the practice.

Residents are concerned about a constant stream of strangers in their neighborhoods and a loss of community.

But some homeowners say they rely on the money from renting out their properties, particularly during the pandemic.

Google and Covid

Google said it will open up select facilities for use as vaccination sites and bolster search results to provide better information on where to find a vaccine for Covid-19.

The company plans to expand the initiative nationally.

Google said it will donate $150 million to help with vaccine education and reaching underserved communities.