Thursday will be cold and breezy, but dry

A cold front is passing through Middle Georgia this evening, bringing an end to the rain…finally.

In place of the rain we will be seeing high pressure and a much colder air mass move into Middle Georgia.

We have also already seen an increase in our wind gusts behind the cold front.

Wind gusts through tomorrow will be in the 20-25 mph range and will keep our wind chills mainly in the 30’s and 40’s through much of the day.

This spell of cooler weather will be settling in for the rest of the week with lows falling back to the 20’s by Friday morning and highs warming only to the mid 50’s.

Skies will be staying mostly clear until we see our next chance of rain approach Saturday evening.

Saturday night and Sunday will bring our next cold front and our next chance of rain.

Some pockets of heavy rain and a few isolated thunderstorms will be possible Sunday afternoon.

With the passage of Sundays cold front, another cold air mass will arrive in Middle Georgia.

Highs will be chilly to start next week, but once again we will be drying through at least Wednesday.

