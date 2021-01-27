Big technology companies lead US stock indexes sharply lower

Listen to the content of this post:

(AP) — The Dow Jones Industrial Average is down more than 600 points in afternoon trading Wednesday as a broad sell-off on Wall Street puts the market on track for its worst day since late October.

The S&P 500 was down 2.8% as of 3:47 p.m. Eastern time, its biggest decline since it lost 3.5% on October 28. The selling was broad, though Big Tech companies such as Facebook, Netflix, and Google’s parent company led the pullback.

The Federal Reserve stressed its commitment to low rates for the long run. Shares of the video game retailer GameStop soared again.