BS Report: January 27th

|
Listen to the content of this post:
The passing of the legend Hank Aaron is being felt all across the world of sports. Bill Shanks shares his memories of ‘Hammerin’ Hank’, as well as Don Sutton and Phil Niekro.
Talk to 41NBC/WMGT’s anchors, reporters and meteorologists. When you see news happening, share it! We’d love to hear from you.
(478) 745- 4141|Share It
Download the 41NBC News App and the 41NBC Accuweather App on your smartphone or tablet.
NEWS App|WEATHER App
Get breaking news alerts, daily headlines and exclusive offers in your inbox.
41NBC Email Sign Up