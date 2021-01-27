|
ATLANTA (AP) – A member of the Georgia state House was removed from the chamber for not abiding by the legislature’s COVID-19 testing policy.
Officials asked Republican Rep. David Clark from Buford to leave the House floor Tuesday morning.
Clark was escorted out by police after refusing to leave on his own. The legislature’s COVID-19 testing policy says that members are to get tested twice, weekly.
Clark told reporters that he is abstaining from twice-a-week testing until it is available to everyone in Georgia. Particularly, teachers and first responders.
Testing in Georgia is available to anyone who wants it and is widely accessible.