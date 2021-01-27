Georgia College students enjoying new pedestrian scramble

|
MILLEDGEVILLE, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – When students returned to campus last week, the new Barnes Dance intersection, or pedestrian scramble, was implemented at the intersection of Clarke and Hancock Streets.
Chief of Police Brett Stanelle says the Department of Transportation recommended the crosswalk for traffic and pedestrian safety.
“Based on the usage, these are both really heavy traffic areas,” he said.
Students who use this side of campus are either coming from residence halls or the dining area, which means more foot traffic and a need to keep students safe.
At the pres of a button, the system signals all vehicles to stop and pedestrians are able to cross in any direction, including diagonally.
It’s now illegal for cars to make right turns while their light is red.
We spoke with freshman Ann Margaret Jones.
“I think it’s a great addition to the college,” Jones said. “Because these crosswalks do get pretty long.”
The college hopes to add another crosswalk at the intersection of Liberty and Montgomery Streets.