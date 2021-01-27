UPDATE (Wednesday, January 27 at 3 p.m.): Georgia COVID-19 tracker

Tucker Sargent
Cases reported per 100,000 people in the last two weeks as of 3 p.m. ET on Wednesday, January 27, 2021 (Georgia Department of Public Health map)
GEORGIA COVID-19 TRACKER: UPDATED 1/27/21

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The Georgia Department of Public Health (DPH) reports  731,826 cumulative cases of COVID-19 as of 3 p.m. ET on Wednesday, January 27, 2021. Scroll down for maps and charts.

County* Cumulative reported cases Cases per 100K Confirmed Deaths Hospitalizations
Appling 1657 8927.32 49 141
Atkinson 734 8811.52 13 105
Bacon 981 8602.24 24 70
Baker 150 4813.86 6 31
Baldwin 3388 7625.82 88 260
Banks 1421 7111.4 25 158
Barrow 7082 8198.37 87 475
Bartow 8728 7879.32 149 570
Ben Hill 1412 8483.03 48 138
Berrien 934 4845.4 24 60
Bibb 11540 7584.62 290 1384
Bleckley 739 5756.35 32 45
Brantley 782 4072.49 22 60
Brooks 858 5455.59 32 79
Bryan 2124 5427.09 22 140
Bulloch 4496 5657.69 45 177
Burke 1503 6727.24 24 129
Butts 1740 6911.89 55 99
Calhoun 401 6347.95 12 64
Camden 2746 5092.35 21 108
Candler 697 6431.67 28 54
Carroll 6324 5264.78 110 270
Catoosa 4369 6352.97 48 184
Charlton 962 7259.83 15 51
Chatham 16045 5491.55 274 1259
Chattahoochee 2317 21555.49 1 20
Chattooga 1930 7792.94 53 129
Cherokee 17497 6562.6 188 1004
Clarke 10848 8358.83 84 377
Clay 169 5919.44 3 9
Clayton 17360 5694.83 276 1087
Clinch 651 9780.65 17 57
Cobb 49372 6244.97 676 2566
Coffee 3909 9081.83 101 575
Colquitt 2889 6364.42 55 191
Columbia 9406 5929.48 114 360
Cook 1088 6239.61 30 96
Coweta 6923 4554.58 106 241
Crawford 447 3655.54 9 52
Crisp 1206 5410.74 35 136
Dade 933 5772.8 8 47
Dawson 2304 8526.7 24 203
Decatur 1910 7256.29 47 125
DeKalb 45766 5770.13 582 3640
Dodge 1021 5008.58 52 97
Dooly 678 5059.7 26 74
Dougherty 4866 5412.38 238 863
Douglas 9276 6106.41 122 629
Early 884 8712.79 40 63
Echols 344 8667.17 2 11
Effingham 3007 4696.53 45 200
Elbert 1385 7310.64 32 106
Emanuel 1617 7134.66 47 112
Evans 666 6231.87 10 65
Fannin 1748 6641.34 42 146
Fayette 4994 4248.62 99 190
Floyd 8394 8401.06 135 649
Forsyth 13814 5470.74 102 793
Franklin 2074 8890.22 28 128
Fulton 66611 6060.06 866 3716
Gilmer 2089 6649.27 42 165
Glascock 122 4033.06 4 17
Glynn 5624 6535.96 134 401
Gordon 5084 8758.12 74 245
Grady 1375 5603.1 39 141
Greene 1256 6710.48 32 98
Gwinnett 71899 7403.53 680 4445
Habersham 4284 9353.71 113 422
Hall 22191 10754.11 299 2023
Hancock 747 9117.54 52 88
Haralson 1467 4775.08 26 55
Harris 1722 4960.82 36 122
Hart 1509 5780.06 27 104
Heard 522 4219.89 12 33
Henry 15035 6268.08 188 423
Houston 8471 5394.2 143 576
Irwin 636 6742.29 14 72
Jackson 7175 9605.09 87 389
Jasper 558 3929.85 11 45
Jeff Davis 1133 7479.54 32 91
Jefferson 1411 9214.39 46 129
Jenkins 655 7637.59 36 76
Johnson 687 7111.07 33 86
Jones 1342 4693.78 26 96
Lamar 1120 5789.01 32 77
Lanier 450 4347.41 7 24
Laurens 3319 7017.51 123 307
Lee 1408 4697.87 37 151
Liberty 2298 3712.2 39 177
Lincoln 433 5329.23 15 42
Long 548 2751.69 8 41
Lowndes 6829 5793.28 111 300
Lumpkin 2482 7342.76 36 244
Macon 505 3888.2 17 64
Madison 2276 7542.17 27 111
Marion 328 3955.14 10 29
McDuffie 1390 6436.08 30 124
McIntosh 522 3583.44 10 47
Meriwether 1211 5761.18 29 111
Miller 556 9646.08 4 29
Mitchell 1347 6107.18 66 204
Monroe 1587 5723.66 72 142
Montgomery 653 7079.36 15 38
Morgan 1002 5235.66 9 63
Murray 3454 8579.02 48 196
Muscogee 11387 5942.3 241 870
Newton 6090 5420.37 150 479
Non-GA Resident/Unknown State 23954 0 319 1068
Oconee 2432 5826.96 46 109
Oglethorpe 1007 6607.61 15 62
Paulding 8393 4864.32 126 264
Peach 1543 5636.53 35 165
Pickens 2058 6137.79 34 148
Pierce 1094 5597.34 33 115
Pike 855 4533.4 17 59
Polk 3362 7731.94 59 291
Pulaski 526 4828.79 26 47
Putnam 1470 6716.93 39 110
Quitman 68 2964.25 1 9
Rabun 1322 7782.88 31 135
Randolph 410 6070.48 30 70
Richmond 16490 8153.68 276 1070
Rockdale 4795 5049.49 97 606
Schley 183 3469.19 2 18
Screven 691 4971.22 13 56
Seminole 673 8267.81 14 56
Spalding 3244 4693.97 104 346
Stephens 2630 9989.36 63 223
Stewart 659 10752.16 17 118
Sumter 1635 5561.41 81 241
Talbot 321 5212.73 13 33
Taliaferro 88 5392.16 0 7
Tattnall 1597 6284.68 29 98
Taylor 433 5441.07 17 61
Telfair 653 4174.12 39 61
Terrell 500 5905.28 36 96
Thomas 3169 7132.41 91 280
Tift 3227 7903.5 85 384
Toombs 2591 9602.34 69 151
Towns 885 7354.16 29 107
Treutlen 552 8083.17 16 45
Troup 5067 7196.01 142 420
Turner 557 6896.98 26 77
Twiggs 457 5651.74 23 79
Union 1735 6848.23 50 166
Unknown 3319 0 16 50
Upson 1568 5967.2 82 136
Walker 4972 7142.65 64 208
Walton 6537 6822.59 137 379
Ware 2677 7466.6 99 288
Warren 322 6180.42 7 37
Washington 1453 7156.93 30 95
Wayne 2250 7506.51 56 206
Webster 86 3372.55 3 12
Wheeler 433 5474.78 19 33
White 2621 8253.04 52 252
Whitfield 13218 12628.02 161 642
Wilcox 422 4800.91 26 66
Wilkes 587 5861.79 12 60
Wilkinson 645 7231.75 21 105
Worth 1084 5381.79 47 147
 
*Based on patient’s county of residence when known

Note on charts and data: We understand DPH is backlogging past data and updating the charts on its page to the best of its ability to reflect actual dates of earliest symptom onset, positive test collection date, etc. There is a delay in symptom onset, test results being positive and those results being reported to DPH, so DPH is backlogging its data for a better understanding of the current situation. The charts and data shared here simply reflect totals from DPH as they’ve been reported by day.

 

Tests confirmed by DPH:

  • Total tests: 6,733,930 (6,296,044 reported molecular tests; 437,886 reported antibody tests)
  • Positive molecular tests: 731,826 (11.6% of total reported molecular tests are positive)
    *DPH site says only positive molecular tests are included in confirmed case count

 

Cumulative hospitalizations confirmed by DPH:

  • 49,247 across the state

 

COVID-19 related deaths confirmed by DPH:

  • 12,135 across the state

Official counts are according to The Georgia Department of Public Health’s Status Report generated at 2:50 p.m. ET on Wednesday, January 27, 2021. The DPH page updates around 3 p.m. ET each day.

