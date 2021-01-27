Georgia ranks third for highest average student loan debt

Listen to the content of this post:

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — According to AdvisorSmith, Georgia ranks third in the nation for the highest average student loan balance.

A study shows Georgia’s average loan balance in more than $41,000. The state also ranks third for highest percentage of the population with outstanding student loans at 15%.

Brenda Franco — PR specialist with AdvisorSmith— explains why paying loans now is more beneficial.

“There’s no interest on those student loans,” Franco said. “If they do make a payment before October, there’s more money going into the principal balance instead of the interest.”

At the end of 2020, the average student loan debt was more than $36,000. Student loan interest and payments are suspended until October of this year.