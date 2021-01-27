Middle Georgia Healthcare Workers receive DoorDash vouchers

|
MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Hard work during the pandemic is paying off for nearly 67,000 healthcare workers in Georgia and the Carolinas.
According to a news release, Atrium Health invested $11 million in meal vouchers from DoorDash.
The meal vouchers went to Atrium Health enterprise employees, some of which work here in Macon, Atrium Health Navicent. The vouchers are worth $50 to $250, depending on role, classification, and full-time or part-time status.
Atrium Health workers also received free three-month DoorDash subscriptions for unlimited order deliveries.