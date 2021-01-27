Man dies from multiple gunshot wounds, Milledgeville PD investigating

Listen to the content of this post:

MILLEDGEVILLE, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — Milledgeville police investigators are looking into the fatal shooting of a 30-year-old man. This according to a news release from the Milledgeville Police Department.

Investigators say officers responded to the shooting around 10:44 p.m. Tuesday. Police identified the victim as Gary Pennamon.

Officers say when they arrived at the scene, they found Pennamon with multiple gunshot wounds.

EMS arrived at the scene to treat Pennamon but he died in the process, according to the news release.

If you have any information about this incident, call the Milledgeville PD at 478-414-4000.