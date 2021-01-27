Man faces multiple charges after leading deputies, GSP on car chase

Kirby Williamson
James Thompson (pictured) led law enforcement on a high speed chase while tossing drugs from the car. Photo courtesy of the Monroe County Sheriff's Office.
FORSYTH, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — A man is in jail after he led law enforcement officers on a high-speed chase while tossing drugs from the car. This is according to a news release from the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office.

Authorities identified the driver as James Thompson.

Monroe County deputies say they tried to stop a Honda Accord on I-75 southbound near mile marker 190. But Thompson — the driver — refused to stop and a chase began. 

Georgia State Patrol joined the chase and performed a PIT maneuver to end the chase, according to the news release. The chase reached speeds of over 130 miles per hour. It ended near mile-marker 172.

Authorities say Thompson also threw drugs out of the vehicle near mile marker 185. Thompson also has a suspended license. 

James Thompson charges

Authorities arrested and booked Thompson into Monroe County Jail. Deputies charged him with the following:

  • multiple traffic violations
  • illegal window tint
  • felony fleeing
  • tampering with evidence
  • possession of marijuana less than 1 ounce