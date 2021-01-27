‘Houston County’s best-kept secret’: Perry sees increase in development

Listen to the content of this post:

PERRY, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — The City of Perry issued 450 single-family dwelling permits in 2020. City officials say that equals $90 million being invested into Perry.

Bryan Wood — director of community development for Perry — says they fell just short of a 2019 all-time high of 476 permits. He says that’s even with numbers down in April and May due to the pandemic.

“I think everyone was kind of waiting to see what was going to happen with the economy but things picked up and we got close to our all-time high,” Wood said.

Wood says during the last few years, the city council put an emphasis on quality of life for residents. They’ve focused on hosting events downtown, and making it a desirable place.

Perry has also built and renovated parks.

“The amenities that the council has put in place and continues to provide I think make it a place that people want to be,” Wood said.

Jason Lee — area manager and listing agent for Hughston Homes — says the growth of Houston County is pushing into Perry. They usually have a standing inventory of homes, but low-interest rates have changed that.

“With interest rates being so low and such a high demand in the housing market we’re virtually selling homes before they’re completed,” Lee said.

Lee says it means a lot to build in Perry because Hughston Homes is a family-oriented company and Perry is a family-oriented community.

“I’ve always believed that Perry is the best-kept secret here in Houston County — very very quaint, very quiet, low crime rate, a great place to raise your family,” Lee said.

Wood says they’ve also seen an increase in subdivisions and subdivision lots being built in the area.