Little Richard House offers Pleasant Hill walking tours to highlight history

MACON, Georgia (41WMGT/WMGT) — The historic streets of Pleasant Hill seem to speak as you walk through them.
But these streets can’t tell the history by themselves. That’s why the staff at the Little Richard House began historic tours of the area, hoping to re-energize the community’s passion for the place they call “home.”
George Fadil Muhammad — president of the Friends of the Little Richard House — says he’s motivated to bring love back into the community.
“There are so many places here wherever you turn, you’re looking at history, you’re looking at a place… and that’s true worldwide, but here in Pleasant Hill it’s just a little bit richer,” Muhammed said.
He continued, “You go back many decades, people in Pleasant Hill knew the value of Pleasant Hill. They understood what they were a part of. But as time has gone on, that has been somewhat lost as generations have passed. We have an obligation in our lifetime to continue to build on it, don’t throw away what was left to us.”
Stanley Stewart — cousin to Little Richard and advocate for Pleasant Hill — says he appreciates the bigger vision for the walking tours.
“All of this is kind of coming together to build this community and to better the community and we couldn’t be more thankful for that,” Stewart said.
Pleasant Hill walking tours information
The walking tours are free and will continue until the beginning of March.