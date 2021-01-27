Rain to move out as drier air moves in

Listen to the content of this post:

MACON, Georgia. (41NBC/WMGT)- After a wet start to the week we will begin to clear out and dry out tomorrow.

TODAY.

Temperatures will warm into the low and middle 60’s this afternoon under a mostly cloudy sky. We will be dodging showers off and on throughout much of the day as well. As we head into the nighttime hours we will see the rain come to an end followed by cloud cover moving out. Tomorrow morning we will be cool with temperatures in the middle 30’s.

REST OF WORK WEEK.

Dry, sunny, and comfortable weather returns tomorrow and will last through the end of the work week. Highs will be in the middle to upper 50’s on both afternoons. Friday morning will start of chilly with lows forecast to fall into the upper 20’s.

WEEKEND & BEYOND.

Showers will return late in the day on Saturday and will continue through Sunday night. Heavy rain is expected at times on Sunday as a cold front moves through. Behind that front we will dry out and cool off once again.

