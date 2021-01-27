Rotary Club of Downtown Macon creates ‘Hidden Hero Award’

Listen to the content of this post:

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — The Rotary Club of Downtown Macon created a new award Tuesday.

The ‘Hidden Hero Award’ will recognize and praise unsung heroes in the community who went out of their way to help others.

“The Hidden Hero Award is our way to honor individuals in our community who exemplify the Rotary motto of Service Above Self,” said Steve Bell, President of the Downtown Macon Rotary Club.

Anyone can be nominated for the award. Nominees must live, work or render service in Macon-Bibb, and demonstrate a strong commitment to service to others. Nominees do not have to be a member of Rotary.

To nominate a person, complete a brief form on behalf of the person you are nominating, explaining why you think that person deserves special recognition. The form can be completed in minutes and is available at http://bit.ly/hero21award.

The deadline for nominations is March 15. The winner will be announced in April.

For more information about the award, contact Tom Woodbery at twoodbery@gmail.com.